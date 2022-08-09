It’s Raining Awards @ Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre

Hyderabad August : Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) has been awarded the prestigious “Best Sunday Brunch” award by Travel & Leisure – Delicious Dining Awards and the “Best Menu R&D and Innovative Culinarians Award” at the Restaurant India Awards 2022 Hyderabad. Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) is known for its world-class facilities and exceptional service standards and has been winning accolades for the same since its inception.

In the recently organized awards ceremony both by Travel + Leisure and Restaurant Association of India Hyderabad, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre has achieved this feat of winning two awards for The Food Exchange at NHCC. There were a total of 51 participants in the category Best Sunday brunch, Delicious Dining Awards 2022 which celebrates the best in the Indian culinary Industry. NHCC has won these rewards amongst leading restaurants, and bars in the country through an online voting system.

According to Mr. Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, “We are truly delighted and honored to receive affirmation from industry experts and guests who have experienced delectable cuisines and services at our property. The award acknowledges Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as a world-class hotel enhancing guest experiences through an amazing range of food choices for a global audience. We foster a culture of innovation and research in every aspect of our operations and processes to give our guests a superlative experience at the property.”

Food Exchange is a contemporary, casual & multi-cuisine restaurant serving food from the four corners of the world. The restaurant is widely known for its innovative and modern reinterpretation of popular dishes and beverages. A selection of pan-Asian, global and local cuisines. Explore fresh new flavours with Exchange Kitchens that dish out delicacies using handpicked ingredients and organic produce, cooked right in front of you.

Among the best restaurants in Hitech City, Hyderabad, Food Exchange is designed to be a Social Hub with flexible seating options. The relaxed ambiance creates an experience suitable for the family packs as well as “together alone” guests. A scenic poolside & beautifully landscaped lawns form the backdrop of the restaurant.