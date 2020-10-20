It’s raining offers on PhonePe this Dussehra

PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced multiple exciting offers that customers can avail this festive season. These offers can be availed on the gold purchase, online recharges, gift cards, trendiest fashion purchases on PhonePe Switch and much more. The exclusive offers range from cashback of up to INR 1000 to discounts up to 70% on shopping and will be available on the platform only till October 31st.

PhonePe over the past few years has always launched unique offers on its platform to mark the beginning of the festive season and to add to the already joyous occasion. This year more than ever, PhonePe aims to bring safe and contactless shopping and payment experience to its users with multiple offers.

To avail of these exciting offers:

1) Just download or login to the PhonePe app

2) Purchase gold

3) Or purchase trendiest fashion within PhonePe switch

4) Or recharge online

5) Make payment and complete the transaction

6) See what you won in the rewards section on the home page