It’s the time and age for #TheMostComfortableMan… DaMENSCH reveals in their latest International Men’s Day Campaign

India, 21st November 2022: There have been endless dialogue around ‘strong men, macho men’ – the one who can win a fight, the ultimate savior, a practical leader, the classic lover. What misses the eye is “Are men comfortable in their own skin?”

This International Men’s Day, premium menswear brand – DaMENSCH has launched its new campaign to own the idea of – #TheMostComfotableMan. With this campaign, DaMENSCH aims to showcase the “unfiltered comfortable self” of a man, “a strong yet comfortably vulnerable man”, “a man that doesn’t let uncomfortable circumstances deter him from achieving his goals”. This campaign is an ode to every COMFORTABLE MAN.

DaMENSCH kickstarts the campaign with a captivating poster series and videos featuring men who have fought their inhibitions, fears, and societal cliches by embracing themselves for who they are and confidently dreaming big. DaMENSCH spotlights Shantanu Gosavi, a vitiligo model; Suresh Ramdas, Mr. Gay India 2019; Thasveer Muhammed, a handicapped travel influencer, Kavan Kuttappa- a courageous entrepreneur who made passion his profession, and the well-known actor Vikrant Massey – who moves away from the industry’s cliched idea of a hero. These men are a select representation of “TheMostComfortableMen” and an inspiration for each of us.

DaMENSCH is deep diving into redefining the idea of being comfortable, moving away from the age-old preconceived notion that staying within your comfort zone does not equal growth. By turning their product experience of unparalleled comfort into an emotional one of being comfortable in who you are, the brand is seeking to represent different situations where men find discomfort. From open, real conversations on relationships – married, live in, open, same-sex to simply flaunting your body and no matter what society thinks of it, to bridging the ‘macho’ divide between stoic father-son relationships – DaMENSCH is on a journey to make man-kind comfortable.

Along with this, DaMENSCH is also opening up a whole new platform called ‘WeDaMEN’ – a space the brand claims has been launched with the mission of making mankind more comfortable to do more in life. A space where men can inspire each other and support one another without judgments or constant pressure of success. Staying in your comfort zone is the new way to thrive in life. The community will have a dedicated page on DaMENSCH website and will continue to feature truly inspiring stories of men, who ALWAYS STAY REAL.