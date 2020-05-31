It’s time to give back! APP Delhi NCR reaches out to NGOs to help the underprivileged people amid Coronavirus lockdown

To mitigate the crisis caused by the Coronavirus and to help the needy, underprivileged people of the society, Association of Property Professionals (APP) Delhi / NCR, a conglomerate of real estate experts have stepped up to provide aid. It has extended a helping hand to alleviate the pain and misery of the poor people of the country, who have nothing in terms of savings that can get them through this lockdown.

As of now, APP has twice donated Rs 50,000/- to NRAI (National Restaurants Association of India), represented by its members, Sam Chopra and Vishal Anand for ‘Feed the Needy’ drive, which is a campaign in collaboration with the government to provide food to the people who are in dire need of it. More than 50 lakh meals have been distributed through the initiative thus far, which is a laudable achievement and the organization is still going strong.

A similar amount of monetary help has also been provided to another NGO, Meals of Happiness (MOH) led by Anchal Sharma, who has long been a member of the APP. Anchal, who herself is a cancer survivor, started this NGO to feed the underprivileged children in Delhi and Gurugram every day. MOH has doubled its efforts ever since the Coronavirus began rampaging in India, and it’s doing the best it can cover as many people as possible.

Karuna 2020, which is another anti – COVID the initiative, has also been given a similar amount of money to feed the daily wage workers and to facilitate some basic essential supplies to them, so that they can survive these difficult conditions.

“This lockdown has been difficult for us all, but it has been excruciatingly difficult for the poor, underprivileged people of our country. It is a travesty that such a large population of our country lives so close to the poverty line that they have nothing in terms of savings that can get them through a period of financial calamity. Most of these people work every day to eat every day, and the sudden loss of their jobs due to Coronavirus has plunged them into a pit of plight and misery.”

“As privileged individuals who have the power to bring change, it is our social responsibility to support our less fortunate brethren and help them survive these difficult times, just as they have helped us previously in building our economy. The cloud-kissing skyscrapers would only be a dream without the hands that build them. It’s time we come together and do our bit for the society; it’s time to give back to those who have given us so much,” said Kshitij Nagpal, President, Association of Property Professionals (APP) Delhi / NCR.