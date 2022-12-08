It’s time to “Spin and Score” in style with Free Fire!

Cairo, Egypt – 8 December 2022 – Just in time for the football season, Free Fire has launched a new campaign that could let players win exclusive signed FF x CR7 merch and an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Starting 2 December 2022, Free Fire gamers can get a taste of the electrifying atmosphere of the ongoing football season right from their smartphone through a variety of in-game reskins that will take them straight to the action.

Score in Style with new skins, in-game event, and get Exclusive FF x CR7 rewards!

Between 6 – 20 December 2022, players will be able to complete daily missions, only require players to log into the game and join the “Spin and Score” event to get tokens.

Spinning the token will give players a chance to win exclusive rewards, win exciting rewards that include Exclusive signed merchandise by Free Fire x CR7 and iPhone 14 Pro Max, also unlock a new backpack and other in-game items.

The Spin and Score event will take place daily, where each player can get tokens that they can use to spin anytime. All Free Fire players are invited to join in the fun and celebrate the spirit of the football season and get rewarded with incredible prizes in return.

Also, there will be special offers every weekend during 9 to 11 and 16 to 17, so fans and players can look forward to reaching their fullest potential with plenty of attractive rewards.

