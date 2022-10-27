iVOOMi Energy festive offer 2022; Rolls out JeetX limited edition scooters

Mumbai, 27 October 2022: iVOOMi Energy rolls out special offers for its range of electric scooters this festive season. The iVOOMi ‘Big Energy Fest‘ brings a number of special benefits including discounts of ₹ 4000 on all high-speed electric scooters and offers gifts and accessories worth ₹ 5000. Furthermore iVOOMi has introduced the JeetX limited edition scooter that will be available till 10th November 2022.

JeetX limited edition electric scooters priced at ₹ 1,02,000 would be available to customers at a price point of ₹ 98,000 in their new avatar for a limited period till 10th of November. The limited edition scooters will come in Glossy Black with Red Highlights, Glossy Black with Blue Highlights, Matte White with Red Highlights and Matte White with Orange Highlights. Whereas JeetX would be available at ₹95,999. Furthermore JeetX would be available with iVOOMi’s signature bucket seats for Xtra comfort while riding. The bucket style comfort seat comes with a Combination for unique form factor and comfort is unique and helps maintain an ergonomic posture.

iVOOMi S1 would also be available in a new avatar with Peacock Blue, Night Maroon, Dusky Black at price of ₹ 95,999.

Commenting on the same, Ashwin Bhandari CEO and Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy said “By introducing Big Energy Fest our efforts are to spread joy with our family and we are dedicated towards steering India towards a more sustainable and eco friendly future. Our scooters are designed with Indian riding conditions in mind, and we look forward to bringing happiness by connecting people miles apart through our mobility solutions.”

These exclusive benefits are available at all iVOOMi dealerships. iVOOMi, to ensure hassle-free loans to customers, has provided financing solutions upto 100 % of the on-road prices of the electric two-wheelers with zero down payment at low 7% interest rates per annum.