iVOOMi Energy set to launch the D2C platform to deliver e-scooters at customer’s doorstep

iVOOMi Energy, one of India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler manufacturers, is poised to be the second direct-to-customer (D2C) company, after a leading e-scooter brand in India. The iVOOMi Energy is set to launch its online sales portal on June 4, 2022, to enhance the sales of the products across the country. Under this model, the company aims to deliver products at the customer’s doorstep along with a pickup facility to ensure seamless, hassle-free, and cost-effective mobility solutions.

iVOOMi Energy’s online platform comprises all the latest models, including the recently launched iVOOMi S1, which will be followed by other premium upcoming models. iVOOMi products are ICAT certified and registered by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The online portal https://ivoomienergy.com/ makes iVOOMi products more readily available than ever. This will allow the customers to explore iVOOMi’s product lineup and make the journey more informative and smooth. The company also promises on-time delivery of the products starting from mid-June.

With this move, the company aims to capture significant market share in the online space and increase transparency between the brand and its customers. The company provides a one-of-a-kind customer experience by providing premium and heartfelt delivery assistance. The homegrown electric two-wheeler brand, iVOOMi Energy is rolling out its online sales in Pune and Nagpur, followed by pan-India distribution through its channel partners.

Commenting on the same, Mr Sunil Bansal, MD & Co-founder, iVOOMi Energy says, “We are excited to announce our plans for the first wave of sales of iVOOMi S1 with the D2C model. We are enabling India’s vision of being a leading global player in the mobility and electric vehicle markets. We are extensively working towards establishing iVOOMi Energy as the most trusted and reliable indigenous electric vehicle company for the masses.

To strengthen our reach in the nooks and corners of the country, we are introducing an online platform that will help us to cater to a wider market. We believe that the future of the electric vehicle industry on online platforms is very promising. Seeing the immense scope in this category, we aim to scale our online presence to expand our reach to customers who do not have access to the offline channel.” he further added.

Through the launch of this platform, the company wants to make the online buying and selling option even more convenient for customers. The online platform will also be equipped with a dedicated customer care number and an email wherein consumers can interact with the electrifying experts for immediate queries and for after-sales support of the vehicle. iVOOMi Energy intends to release an app for Android and iOS devices that will allow customers to claim warranties, servicing requirements, and accessories, as well as the upcoming iVOOMi vehicles.

To enable further ease and buying convenience, customers will be able to avail of UPI, credit card, debit card, and net banking offers.