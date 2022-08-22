iVOOMi Energy unveils the JeetX...

Mumbai, 22 August 2022: iVOOMi Energy, one of India’s fastest growing electric two-wheeler manufacturers, has unveiled the extra-powered e-scooter JeetX, a made in India high-speed, RTO registered electric scooter for Indian consumers. The vehicle has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) with a speed of 70 Kmph, the JeetX is a robustly durable e-scooter. With this unveiling, the company has plans to offer two variations: the JeetX and JeetX180. In Eco mode, JeetX delivers a range of more than 100+ kilometres per charge, whereas in rider mode it delivers a range of 90+ kilometres. Meanwhile, JeetX180 delivers 200+ kilometres in eco mode and marks a distance of 180+ kilometres in sports mode.

The company has also announced a dual removable battery setup as an accessory to equip the JeetX, which can be used with their existing high-speed model, the iVOOMi S1, and other low-speed variants to extend the range to all of iVOOMi’s e-scooters, enabling their existing customers to upgrade their e-scooters with its dual battery configuration. With this announcement, the company became India’s first company to provide a dual removable battery setup on all its e-scooters, and previous buyers are provided with an upgrade to their e-scooters to a core battery level that can be removed for further charging and accessibility.

Commenting on this Mr Sunil Bansal, MD and Co-founder, iVOOMi said “We at iVOOMi constantly strive to cater to the consumers with our indigenised innovation, and the company has been in a stabilisation mode, putting its research and development forward to bring an EV best-fitted for Indian conditions. We believe that these extra-powered, homegrown e-scooters will help people overcome range anxiety and increase the reliability of EVs.”

Engineered to perfection with performance and value for money in mind. The e-scooter is equipped with exciting new features like “Easy Shift” for ease of switching modes while riding the vehicle; a convenient and safe reverse gear; disc brakes with Combi Braking System (CBS) for better safety, which reduces the impact of sudden braking and reduces stopping time, it also has a touchless footrest that can be pulled out and pushed in without bending down and using hands, etc. Furthermore, the iVOOMi JeetX battery comes with a 3-year warranty.

With its impeccable premium looks and design, the big EV is suited for Indians of all shapes and sizes. iVOOMi Energy is amongst the few e-scooter manufacturers in the industry to avail big boot space with a promising range of 100+ kilometres in every ride. The electric vehicle will be available in four matte colours: Scarlet Red, Ink Blue, Posh White and Space Grey. The JeetX can be bought from the nearest iVOOMi dealership at Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.4 lakh, depending on the variant a customer needs to opt for. The JeetX series can be booked from 1st September onwards and will be available from the same date, whereas JeetX180 will be available by the end of September.

iVOOMi is also giving away free accessories worth INR 3,000 to early birds till September 10th, 2022 with its new variants.