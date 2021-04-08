IvyCap Ventures, Pentathlon Ventures, and SOSV invest USD 300K in Superpro.ai in a new round of funding

Mumbai: Led by IvyCap Ventures Angel Fund, Superpro.ai, the world’s first video communication workflows platform, has raised USD 300K as part of their Seed Round. The funding round also witnessed the participation of Penthalon Ventures, ah! Ventures and Superpro.ai’s existing investor SOSV and its program Mobile Only Accelerator (MOX). Besides, angel investors including Piyush Prahladka (ex-Google, ex-Uber), Gopi Vikranth (Associate Principal at ZS, ex-Mu-sigma) from the US have also participated.

These funds will help in developing the product line, increasing the platform’s sales and marketing efforts to cater to more customers, and reaching product-market fit. Superpro.ai has been helping startups deliver their services using video communication workflows across EdTech, Health Tech, HR Tech, and Events businesses. Moreover, Superpro.ai has also launched the mobile SDKs of its video communication workflow platform for Android, iOS, and React Native platforms. Startups can either embed the widgets or use the API or SDK to integrate customizable video communication experiences in their websites or apps.

Commenting on the investment, Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures Advisors Pvt Ltd, said, “We are extremely happy and elated to work with Superpro.ai and we believe that our investment in the company will augment their growth and expansion. With the ability to provide sustainable and automated workflows, the passionate team of the company aims to streamline work culture and revolutionize video communication for companies of all sizes.”

Commenting on the fresh round of funding, Mr. Gaurav Tripathi, Founder, and CEO of Superpro.ai said, “Superpro was founded with a vision to power a sustainable and fulfilling future of work. This future of work is going to be remote and video communication is at the core of it. Video communication has already become the default mechanism for delivering several services. We are helping startup founders across verticals such as Edtech, Healthtech, and E-commerce to launch video communication as part of their service delivery workflows. We are delighted to be funded by marquee investors and we are confident that the funds will help us iterate faster with the product and reach product-market fit faster.”

Gireendra Kasmalkar, General Partner of Pentathlon Ventures added, “Superpro is our first pre-seed investment, where we invest in great founders riding a big wave, really early in the life of their start-up. Superpro founders have experienced success in their earlier start-ups and have now chosen the extremely high-growth space of video communication, solving a real problem in helping businesses use video communication workflows. We hope to work closely with them and their other investors to realize their full potential in both domestic and global markets.”

William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV said, “We have been working with Superpro.ai for a while and we are delighted to be a part of the forward-looking platform’s Seed Round. We are confident that Superpro’s vision will transform the future of work and enable businesses to optimize cost and time by leveraging state-of-the-art video communication workflows.“

Amit Kumar, Partner, ah! Ventures, said, “We are thrilled to be a part of Superpro’s mission to empower businesses with workflows which shall help them become more organized, productive, and efficient. As we all know video communication is being adopted in all aspects of our lives, be it professional or social. This combination should prove to be a winner making Superpro a huge success.”