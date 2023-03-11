IWP cultural evening Meraki celebrates 25 years of Empowered Women

New Delhi, 11th March 2023: IWP Academy, a leading institute in women’s education in vocational as well as professional studies, today celebrated 25 years of empowering women through its signature annual festival “Meraki 2023- Empowering Women through Financial Independency” at Hyatt Centric, New Delhi. Miss Plaksha won the MISS IWP 2023 title while Miss Aanchal Jaiswal won the first runner-up title and Miss Khushpreet was declared the second runner-up of the contest.

Women’s empowerment through financial independency and skilling has long been talked about. However, in practice, only a few have worked to make it a reality for women. IWP’s Meraki 2023 is an effort towards this direction- to skill up women to provide them with financial independence leading to their empowerment. A cultural event that encapsulates the message of making an empowered society by empowering women, Meraki 2023 showcased a host of shows including fashion shows, dance performances, skit, and drama- led entirely by women.

Eminent personalities from the fashion fraternity, sports, Media and Indian polity like Ms Swati Maliwal (Chairperson of Delhi commission of Women), Mr. Gaurav Bidhuri: World Boxing Championship, Germany, Bronze Medalist, Abhijeet Sinha of Ease of Doing Business, Makeup artist Mansi Mehta, Designer Lalit Dalmia attended the event mentored students with their vast experiences and ideas in the noble endeavour by IWP.

While sharing his thoughts Mr. Vishal Nijhawan, Managing Director, IWP said, “The need to uplift the status of women has long been our prime concern. ‘Development via empowerment’ is the thought that I like to live by and I believe this should be the mantra we all have to adhere to, in order to make India truly self-reliant. The Polytechnic’s motto has always been to deliver quality education to women of all ages, in any phase of their lives, of all communities, at all levels, and to provide information, which is relevant to comprehend and boost their self-esteem. Through Meraki, we are trying to impart a crucial value that transforms a woman into a woman of substance, purpose & confidence.”

Meraki gives the students a plethora of information and open access to professionals in the Fashion and lifestyle industry. With its attempt to network the students with industry stalwarts through meet, and greet and guidance, IWP’s efforts have been to connect students with active professionals who have themselves gone through business’s complex system. They provide the students with advice and ideas that are crucial to excel. The girl students at IWP Academy were exposed to the realities and pragmatic aspects of the industry post-education and were helped with developing a working intuition of how to navigate their future.

The Event moved ahead with various performances of rock show, Music, Dance, Play, etc. The event progressed with a colourful Fashion show, where students from all the Delhi branches of IWP Academy showcased a glimpse of Ethnic, Indo-western, and Western attires which were not only designed by them but also buying the fabric, drafting, sketching, stitching, embroidering, and finishing of the garment were done by the students themselves and this very feature of the polytechnic’s educational aspect gives the students, the much-needed confidence and zeal to continue performing well.

Lastly, the awards were conferred upon students who deserved in each category of the fashion show. The Judges, the Guests, and everybody in the auditorium were full of praise for the IWP Academy, who took the initiative to bring out the best talent of their students from behind the closet.