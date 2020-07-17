IZHAAR expands its horizon across India

Marking its growing presence in India, IZHAAR brings its all-new collection to their newly launched stores in the cities of Lucknow, Indore, Hyderabad, Raipur, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad. Recently the brand has inaugurated an array of stores all over India. The range incorporates both traditional and contemporary trends with lovely motifs and shades to attract the new competent audience.

The customization and personalization at IZHAAR is sure to leave one spellbound! And since Ruchita strongly believes in the concept of reusability, each component of her creations comes with an attached utility quotient allowing the receiver to keep using her/his gift, bounding you with the special memories it brings back.

Each creation by Ruchita Bansal at IZHAAR is a handcrafted work of art, designed by her and brought to life by a team of artisans at her workshop in New Delhi. “I am proud to present IZHAAR. We are all about celebrations of unbridled happiness, superlative achievements, joyous togetherness, and momentous occasions. Originality & creativity is our core passion so that our clients can present a specially created expression of their feelings”, said Ruchita Bansal Creative Director & Founder IZHAAR

The collection is available at the newly launched stores of IZHAAR at:

 Lucknow- Sindh- The Wedding Galleria, Patrakarpuram, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, UP

 Hyderabad- Plot No. 27, 10, Road No. 10, Zahara Nahar, Banjara Hills Nizamabad, Telangana

 Ahmedabad- Ground Floor, Pruthvi Apartment, opp Savita Enclave, Judges Bungalow to Satyagarh Road, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad 380054

 Indore- B61, Vasant Vihar Colony, Pushpratan Bud Building, 3rd Floor, Vijay Nagar Indore 452010

 Raipur- Shop No. 3 & 4, Banyan Tree Enclave Kachna Road, Raipur- Naya Raipur, Chattisgarh

 Nagpur- The Silver Lining 201 Le Marvel, Besides Pantaloons, Civil Lines, Nagpur

Other stores:

 Gurugram – 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana 122016

 Mumbai- 187, First Floor, Zainab Villa, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

 New Delhi- D 18, Basement, Defence Colony, New Delhi 110024

Website- http://izhaar.co.in/

FB Link- https://www.facebook.com/coredesigns/

Instagram Link- https://www.instagram.com/izhaar_coredesigns/