Izhaar is excited to announce the launch of Izhaar Junior

Izhaar is proud to announce the launch of the new ‘Izhaar Junior’ page as part of the ongoing evolution of our company’s brand. ‘Izhaar Junior’ is your one stop shop destination for all your baby gifts and announcements. The arrival of precious little one embarks the beginning of new life and happiness is bound to be shared with a loved one. ‘Izhaar Junior’ collection ensure that these are merely not just invitations but a memory that will stay forever, thus each element of the creations are handcrafted with best quality and with utility quotient attached.

‘Izhaar Junior’ brand aims to spread bliss among your friends and family, deciphering your jubilance in lovable welcome. We comprehend the excellence of the day and so we ensure all your guests are enlightened with your happiness and warmth. With Sheen of Silver and glam of gold, Izhaar Junior collection is meant to shine just like the beauty of a princess who has just arrived. To bring out the richness that this collection embodies club it up with our premium Indian Sweets, nuts & cookies.

We’re excited to announce that we launched ‘Izhaar Junior’ for the all baby related requirements. With that said, we decided to update our brand elements to embody our vision better said Anupam Bansal, Founder, Izhaar.

We are proud to announce the launch of the ‘Izhaar Junior’ as part of the ongoing evolution of our company’s brand. Our brand has grown and evolved over the years, and we felt it was time for making things more better said Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director, Izhaar.

Available at-

• Gurugram – 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana 122016

• Mumbai- 187, First Floor, Zainab Villa, Turner Road, Bandra West, Mumbai 400050

• New Delhi- D 18, Basement, Defence Colony, New Delhi 110024