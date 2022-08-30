IZZHAAR at the 67th Edition of Filmfare Awards 2022

Filmfare awards is back, celebrating the finest talents in Bollywood after a hiatus owing to Covid-19. Considered to be one of the prestigious award shows in terms of Bollywood, it is a great pleasure for Izzhaar to become the official Invitation and Gifting partner for Filmfare awards 2022.

Izzhaar is a young and unconventional brand delivering bespoke and optimized gifting solutions and more to its clients.

Izzhaar has been an expression of joy and celebrations for the last 8 years. It is an honor for Izzhaar to be a part of the process of bringing one’s vision into existence. Izzhaar’s design and creative artisan team is professionally qualified & passionate to turn such fancies into a reality, and they’re putting their maximum efforts to create the whole concept blended perfectly into a complete & innovative Filmfare invitation package.

The Filmfare Awards will be held at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on 30th August, 2022.

The objective is to create a special and unique invite for this special event. We create it in a way that it should be part of the show window and experience to be remembered throughout. We created a unique book design that people will love to showcase, rather than to be a part of the drawers. Each element of this invite is created in a manner that can be rejoiced on various occasions for years.