IZZHAAR at the 67th Edition of Filmfare Awards 2022

Filmfare awards is back, celebrating the finest talents in Bollywood after a hiatus owing to Covid-19. Considered to be one of the prestigious award shows in terms of Bollywood, it is a great pleasure for Izzhaar to become the official Invitation and Gifting partner for Filmfare awards 2022.
Izzhaar is a young and unconventional brand delivering bespoke and optimized gifting solutions and more to its clients.
Izzhaar has been an expression of joy and celebrations for the last 8 years. It is an honor for Izzhaar to be a part of the process of bringing one’s vision into existence. Izzhaar’s design and creative artisan team is professionally qualified & passionate to turn such fancies into a reality, and they’re putting their maximum efforts to create the whole concept blended perfectly into a complete & innovative Filmfare invitation package.
The Filmfare Awards will be held at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on 30th August, 2022.
The objective is to create a special and unique invite for this special event. We create it in a way that it should be part of the show window and experience to be remembered throughout. We created a unique book design that people will love to showcase, rather than to be a part of the drawers. Each element of this invite is created in a manner that can be rejoiced on various occasions for years.
Ruchita Bansal is known to redefine what art could be in an era of tremendous social upheaval. According to her, you need to look at smaller things that would ordinarily bore you but suddenly thrills you. The idea is not to be remembered, but to create something that will be, says Ruchita Bansal.