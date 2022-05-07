Izzhaar presents ‘Mother’s Day Collection’

This Mother’s Day Gift Izzhaar’s Zilver gift sets to the lovely women in your family. Gifting silver items has been a tradition for ages in India. This most important metal, next to Gold, is not only precious but also is a signature metal for superiority and elegance.

Looking at the vogue of silver, we really can’t think of any important occasion without silver gifts. On special occasions like baby showers, wedding ceremonies, baby naming ceremonies, house warming ceremonies or silver jubilee or golden jubilee, silver is the perfect fit for gifting.

A Special day needs special gifts. We at Izzhaar make sure the gifts are made with love for your loved ones. Redefining Silver, Izzhaar presents ‘Zilver,’ our range of thick high-micron plated luxury silverware. Ethereal in form and full of grace, it represents the glitter of the moon, timelessness, and heritage. Izhaar’s luxury ‘Zilver’ line is high on design, durable, tarnish-resistant, easy to maintain, and hypoallergenic. An epitome of craftsmanship, intricate details, and design, it’s strikingly and eminently gorgeous. With its wide variety of luxury lifestyle products, Izzhaar has redefined and embarked on the stepping stone of daily use silverware. With an ideology of not keeping it on the shelves but including it in your day-to-day usage, our ‘Zilver’ line can add glamour to your lavish soirées.

Mothers hold an important part in our lives. They support us, raise us and make sure evil is kept away from us. Gifting them silver-coated gifts that are so much in trend and yet signify traditional values, Izzhaar has brought up several options for silver-plated gifting. Be it silver-plated pooja thalis, silver-plated cake stands, or silver-plated Diya by Izzhaar. One can never resist the beauty and Functionality that resides in them.

