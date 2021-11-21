J series baking appliances by Hafele

Häfele J34MWO Plus Convection Microwave

With Hafele’s J34MWO Plus Convection Microwave you can now enjoy the utility of microwave grilling and convection cooking from the same appliance! This clever appliance is designed to speed up your cooking and reheating time. It is also more precise as it is electronically regulated. The effortless one-touch door opening eases out the operation of opening the door even when your hands are engaged with holding the dishes.

This model offers 4 combination modes – Microwave, Defrost, Convection Mode and Convection with Preheating. With its elegant LED touch control panel and contemporary build, this model integrates additional features like auto menu, sensor door locking, auto-defrost, speed cooking and child safety lock. Its modern design and power packed functionality enable it to easily fit into almost any kitchen.

Häfele J70 Bio Plus Built-in Oven

The J70 Bio Plus Built-in Oven from Häfele’s Premium Range of Appliances combines power, sophistication and technology to offer the best of everything in a single power-packed model. It comes with multiple independent cooking functions to choose from and ensures complete functionality by allowing you to save your cooking settings for repeated cycles. With engineering precision, the oven, made of high-grade stainless-steel offers sensor enabled touch controls to handle even the most complicated recipes.

Its premium LED electronic display panel informs you about the oven function and time period selected and provides feedback on the real-time temperature. The J70 Bio Plus can perform simultaneously at multiple levels of roasting and baking while ensuring precision cooking with the meat probe and Rotisserie function. It comes equipped with a triple glazed glass door and a large viewing window to keep an eye on the delicious treats set for preparation inside.