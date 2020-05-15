Jack Daniel’s India launches crowdfunding initiative in support of the F&B industry

The food and beverage industry with the restaurants and bar business, in particular, is facing grave uncertainty due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, resulting in most of the outlets reeling under severe financial stress.

To aid and support the industry, Jack Daniel’s has launched an online crowdfunding tip-jar initiative, aimed at raising money for bartenders and wait staff community, who have been severely affected due to the coronavirus outbreak. With every virtual tip that is contributed, Jack Daniel’s will provide financial support as well to build back this community.

The initiative is live now and will run till 31st May, 2020. Jack Daniel’s will promote the initiative by working with people from the industry to create awareness around the initiative and take it to a wider set of people for raising a significant amount.

The brand has partnered with the Indian Flair Bartenders Association (IFBA), a Government registered non-profit organization, which is an umbrella association for the bartending community. IFBA will collect money by providing a crowdfunding platform to people willing to help and will then distribute the amount collected to the intended recipients, ensuring the money raised reaches the impacted people directly.

Additionally, Jack Daniel’s is also reaching out separately to all the finalists of its annual nationwide cocktail competition, American Whiskey Legacy Cocktail Challenge. All the mixologists over the years who have made it to the finals of the competition across all the editions are being supported financially by the company to help them overcome the present situation.

Says Siddharth Wadia, General Manager – India, Middle East and North Africa, Brown-Forman Worldwide LLC, “We are all facing a new reality these days, but if there is a bright side, it’s that people around the world are coming together, taking care of one another and doing all they can to support each other. Given the unprecedented situation, Jack Daniel’s stands committed towards extending support to one of the most important members of our community – the bartenders and the wait staff – who form the cornerstone of the Jack Daniel’s family. We urge people to come forward and support this initiative.

The President of IFBA, Rohan Carvalho added, “IFBA India is committed to support individuals and families of hospitality professionals at this critical time in our country. As a non-profit organization, it was our duty to bridge the gap between them and our donors. On behalf of IFBA India, I would like to thank Jack Daniel’s and Brown-Forman for stepping up when it matters the most. This online initiative would help us make a huge difference to those in need and with this kind gesture it gives me and all of us at IFBA India a hope to succeed in the mission we have undertaken. I am humbled and would like to extend my gratitude for supporting this campaign.”