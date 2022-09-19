Jagadesh Hulugundi joins Acuver Consulting as an Associate Partner

Acuver Consulting, a digital transformation solutions company driving tech innovation within the supply chain for e-commerce and retail industry in India and Globally, has announced the appointment of Jagadesh Hulugundi, as an Associate Partner. Jagadesh will add value to the existing supply chain implementation & execution offerings under the order management domain at Acuver Consulting. He will be at the helm of envisioning business expansion while focusing on selective diversification of Acuver Consulting’s service offerings. With his profound background that holds testimony to building an inclusive culture of innovation, he will be the driver and champion of Acuver’s innovation.

‘‘Acuver Consulting is experiencing exponential growth and an inspiring addition will only add to the continued approach of sustaining this growth and getting closer to our overarching vision. I welcome Jagadesh to the corporate leadership team and am excited to see the impact of his role in driving our growth strategy and continued transformation in the years to come”, said Sunny Nandwani.

On his appointment as associate partner, Jagadesh Hulugundi said

“The vision and opportunity to scale Acuver always enticed me. I am excited about solving problems that will help the business deliver on our core mission with transformative technology,” He continued, “Acuvue has a great culture and great culture brings great people – I’m looking forward to leading and mentoring this talented team.”

Jagadesh brings in more than 20 years of expertise in IT engineering and services. His experience has helped him gain competence across supply chain solutions and to design & implement supply chains and conduct consulting engagements in the most efficient way. Lately, he has been actively dwelling in modern open-source technology suites like SQL, Python, Blockchain, and data, and machine learning solutions for various operational scenarios in supply chain management. In addition to filing 25+ US patent applications, he has 35+ published patents in the fields of supply chain management, retail, analytics, intuitive logging, meetings and collaboration, loT, blockchain, DevOps, animal husbandry and natural disasters, augmented/virtual reality, and social responsibility.