Jagdish Kumar receives award for Multiple Business Youth Tycoon 2022

October 2022: Jagdish Kumar, founder of NRI Chaiwala was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Ratan Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Multiple Business Youth Tycoon 2022.

The World Summit 2022 for Global Achievers & Award Ceremony India was held on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Gandhi Darshan (Satyagraha Hall) from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., where several winners were awarded in various categories by PM Modi’s brother and Governor of Kerala, Prahlad Modi and Former Cabinet Minister, Mr. Vijay Goel.

This award was presented to people who were on a journey from nothing to everything in different fields, be it Journalism, Business, Radio, Bollywood, Fashion, Politics, etc.