Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) organizes its sports tournament JITO National ‘JITOLYMPICS’ in Kolkata

Kolkata, April 2022: JITO Youth, JITO East Zone and JITO Kolkata have organised ‘JITO National JITOLYMPICS’ in Kolkata from 22nd April to 24th April 2022 at the Newtown School premises and its inauguration ceremony has taken place on Friday in the presence of Arjuna Awardee Basketball Player – Mr. V Ravikant Reddy, President of the International Games Federation of the United World & Gold medalist in the Commonwealth Crossbow Shooting – Mr. Ansh Anil Kaushik, Gold medalist of the National Billiards & Snooker Championships – Mr. Manish Jain, jito youth apex secretary. Ankit Barmecha, Chairman of JITO Youth – Mr. Rishabh Nahata and Secretary of JITO Youth Mr. Shreyansh Jain to name a few.
Most of the JITO Chapters in India have participated in the ‘JITO National JITOLYMPICS’ with a total team number of 10 chapters across the country participating in the sporting event with more than 150+praticipants in various sports activities. Badminton, Shooting, Squash, Basketball Football etc sports are to be played in the three-day sports extravaganza. The proximity of the sporting venue is approximately two kilometres and the entire tournament is to be held at an International Standard Facility according to the organizers – JITO East Zone, JITO Kolkata & Powered by RDB Group.
Mr. Rishabh Nahata JBN Co-Convener – JITO Kolkata said, “We have always considered sports as an activity which shapes up the character of an individual and thus after two years of being stuck at home this seems like a new dawn for all of us and JITO has decided to utilise it in its full potential with various activities in different segments. Our tournament promises to provide an aura of the Olympics with activities like the Torch relay marking the inauguration of the tournament.”