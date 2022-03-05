‘JAIN LAUNCHPAD’ launches ‘RiseUPreneurs’

5th March, Bengaluru; JAIN LAUNCHPAD (earlier known as JUiNCUBATOR) in association with Chenraj Roychand Centre for Entrepreneurship (CRCE), at JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University) organized the launch of “RiseUPreneurs” on 03rd March 2022. The virtual event was attended by 10000+ Students and Faculties of JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University)

Based on the concept of encouraging young minds to take initiatives and work upon themselves to become entrepreneurs, the RiseUPreneurs program will be conducted through two stages. The first stage will cover guidance from idea to business plan, upon completion the participants will receive a certificate from JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University) in collaboration with JAIN LAUNCHPAD. In the 2nd and final stage, top participants shall receive mentoring and prototyping support with an opportunity to create their own venture, get incubation and seed fund support from JAIN LAUNCHPAD along with access to tech stack from its partners like AWS, HubSpot, Zendesk, etc

On this occasion, Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Founder & Chancellor of JAIN University unveiled the new JAIN LAUNCHPAD logo, the new identity of Jain University Incubation Centre He addressed the audience as a mentor and a prudent entrepreneur and motivated the students and participants to start their entrepreneurial journey,

Dr. Roychand said, “We at JAIN, from the very beginning, have indulged ourselves wholeheartedly in encouraging the aspiring entrepreneurs with necessary support like mentorship, access to seed funding, networking with successful entrepreneurs, and the necessary resources. The RiseUPreneur initiative is another step in this regard. This initiative will act as a catalyst for the aspiring youth towards becoming a successful entrepreneur or a solo entrepreneur”. He further added, “This initiative is a great exposure for the students to learn from the world-class experts and mentors to groom themselves with the new age business skills and prepare for the real-world challenges.”

RiseUPreneurs is focused on learning mechanisms, problem-solving approaches, and hands-on experience for the participating young stars.

Mr. Nayaz Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer of JAIN LAUNCHPAD emphasized, “The program is designed to induce entrepreneurial mindset,business concepts & startup framework to the university students and make them industry ready to take up any challenges they may come across in the future. We have Focused on the range of core entrepreneurial and economic concepts to highlight the need for integrity and self-awareness, principles such as Design thinking, Business model canvas, Lean startup methodology among others are touched upon during the program”.

The event witnessed the august presence of Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University) and Dr.Dinesh Nilkant, Dean, Management, CMS Business School JAIN (Deemed‐to‐be-University); Mr. Satanik Roy, Co‐founder, HyperXchange, Forbes 30 under 30 (2021), and many more.

About JAIN (Deemed-to-be University)

Promoted by JAIN Group of Institutions (JGI), the university is recognized among the top universities in India and is considered a preferred learner-centric destination for students from different countries across the globe. Known for its emphasis on education, entrepreneurship, research, and sports, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has some of the best minds in the educational and research fields and centres that inspire entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

About JAIN LAUNCHPAD :

JAIN University Incubation Centre is a not for profit organisation, focused on nurturing entrepreneurial ecosystem. Among other initiatives under JAIN LAUNCHPAD, it has Technology Business Incubator, Accelerator and seed fund programs supported by NSTEDB, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and JAIN (Deemed-T