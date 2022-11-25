Jaipur Music Stage all set to rock at Hotel Clarks, Amer, Jaipur

The Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 is all set to bring a range of exhilarating performers to the Jaipur Music Stage, which will be running parallel to the Festival. Infusing the audience with a melodic exuberance at the literary extravaganza, the Jaipur Music Stage will be a 3-day long programme, set to run from 19 th – 21 st January, 2023 featuring a range of celebrated artistes from all around the globe.

Just like every year, the music stage will live up to its motto of variety, discovery and collaboration through its exemplary line-up of artistes. Bringing together a diverse mix of genres and artistes on one platform, Jaipur Music Stage aims to transcend borders, genres and prejudices through its breathtaking performances ranging from world music, ghazals and jazz to rock and the blues.

The musical extravaganza will showcase acclaimed artistes, including the ultimate fusion band Pakshee; contemporary electronic music production house Lifafa; Rhythms of India featuring BC Manjunath, Darshan Doshi, Nathu Lal Solanki, Pramath Kiran, and Praveen D Rao; the trans-cultural musical factory of ideas Peter Cat Recording Company (PCRC), Neo-classical band Shadow and Light, and Neo-Folk Fusion band Kabir Café.

Talking about the festival, Avik Roy, Senior Executive Producer, Teamwork Arts, said, “The Jaipur Music Stage takes a voyage into a world of music beyond boundaries. The much-awaited musical fiesta features artistes from all across the country, representing diversity of genres, styles and musical sensibilities. This year, the Jaipur Music Stage will see unbelievable

collaborations between diverse artistes and genres.”

Apart from several electrifying performances, the Jaipur Music Stage will also provide one-on- one interaction opportunities to all the music lovers, giving the audience a chance to celebrate music with the icons of the industry.

Programme Details:

19th January

Pakshee

7:30 – 8:30 PM

Lifafa

8:45 – 9:45 PM

20th January

Rhythms of India

7:30 – 8:30 PM

Peter Cat Recording Company (PCRC)

8:45 – 9:45 PM

21st January

Shadow and Light

7:30 – 8:30 PM

Kabir Café

8:45 – 9:45 PM