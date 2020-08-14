Jaipuria School of Business Ghaziabad commences Virtual onboarding/Orientation programme for the PGDM Batch 2020-22

Jaipuria School of Business, Ghaziabad(JSB) announced its virtual onboarding/orientation programme for the new batch of PGDM, Session 2020-22 planned for 21 days. The Orientation programme is popularly known as PRARAMBH 2020 which started today and will continue till September 7. The inauguration ceremony was attended by more than 500 participants including corporate guests, academicians, industry experts, students and parents. Chief Guest of the occasion was Mr Dharmendra Kapoor, CEO & Managing Director at Birlasoft Ltd who delivered the keynote address and guided students to stay focused on their personal and professional goals, enhance 21st-century skills like critical thinking, creativity & communication, stay abreast of technological changes, and above all be sensible human beings.

Shri Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions delivered an inspirational talk on the occasion and shared the potential opportunities that students could look for after completing the Programme. Shri Vinod Malhotra, Advisor, Jaipuria Group addressed the gathering and wished the students joyous learning during the programme and a great career ahead. Dr Jitendra Kumar Mishra, Director, Jaipuria School of Business in his welcome address elucidated the learning ecosystem at JSB that students could leverage to build a strong foundation for their bright career. These industry experts shared their views across relevant topics covering management, leadership, and soft skills. Students were advised to adopt a multidisciplinary approach, be agile to external changes, never give up, and to always think big in life. The inauguration was followed by a Q & A session where students could satisfy their inquisitive minds by raising questions related to their all-round development which were answered by the expert panel.

Each day of the 21-day long orientation programme is going to be filled with knowledge-packed sessions with industry stalwarts from across disciplines covering HR, Finance, Marketing, Design Thinking, Big Data, Analytics, Professional Etiquettes and much more. Annually, the end of the Orientation Programme marks the formal closure of admissions at Jaipuria School of Business. For queries, call 9717335551 or mail at pgdm@jaipuria.edu.in.