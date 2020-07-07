Jaipuria School of Business launches Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR)

New Delhi, 6th July 2020: Jaipuria School of Business, one of the top PGDM Institutes in Delhi NCR, approved by AICTE Ministry of HRD, Government of India announces the launch of Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research (STTAR).

With the ongoing pandemic affecting the education sector, teachers have shifted to the online medium. The role of teachers is undergoing a subtle and distinct transformation. They have to deliver high-level content, become facilitators, and teach age-appropriate skills. They need to be constantly exposed and trained on the latest trends and tools of quality education. Hence, STTAR has been launched with the vision of becoming a premier institute that will enable educators to meet the global requirements of the profession by developing competencies based on extensive research in all aspects of education.

STTAR is all set to regularly engage with teachers at all levels and guide them in areas like curriculum progression and alignment, effective teaching strategies, content development, structural planning, and classroom observation. STTAR has been backed by some of the prominent names in the education landspace such as Shri Shishir Jaipuria – Chairman, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, Mr. Anil Swaroop – Ex-Secretary to Gov of India, Mrs. Abha Adams – Sr Educationist, Mr. Ken Joshua – Educationist cum Scientist, Ms. Saritha Mathur – Sr Educationist among other members.

Speaking about the academy, Mr. Vinod Malhotra, Chairman, Academic Council, STTAR said, “We at STTAR believe that competent and effective teachers are the cornerstone of an outstanding education system. We strive to provide a platform to teachers where they get stimulating, nurturing, and learning environment to discover their passion and be able to keep in step with the dynamic world of education. We are going to launch the academy on July 15 in the benign presence of Shri Dinesh Sharm- Dy CM, UP; Smt Aradhana Shukla- Principal Secretary, Govt of UP & Mr. Anurag Tripathy, CBSE Secretary among other dignitaries “.

STTAR offers over 12 modules ranging across developmental psychology, personal effectiveness, leadership, happiness, assessment strategies, communication skills, ICT, and design thinking. Each module has been thoroughly researched and planned to bring about a gradual shift in the mindset and competency of teachers to empower them in imparting quality education. The academy adopts an eclectic approach and draws upon the best practices from across the globe. STTAR also takes up training need analysis of teachers and the institution. It is equipped to provide comprehensive customized training programs on a participative basis.