Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin witnessed a huge turnout at The Gin Explorers Club

Mumbai, 10 January 2023: Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin from the house of Radico Khaitan Limited partnered with India’s biggest gin festival, The Gin Explorers Club in Mumbai, which witnessed a massive turnout of over 10 thousand people over the weekend. The Mumbai Edition of this vibrant festival took place at the Jio World Garden on the 7th and 8th of January, 2023.

Radico Khaitan Limited set up an experiential bar for its Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin at the event to offer a one-of-its-kind experience to Gin connoisseurs. Five signature Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin cocktails were served at the bar along with the other host of activities at the event.

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin was among many International and Home-grown brands that participated in the event, along with exciting performances by popular artists and bands. Some of the artists and bands that augmented the whole experience were Aarifah, Aria, Blurry Slur x Orbs & Zen, DJ SA, Dynamite Disco Club Soundsystem, Nida, The Lojal Experience, and Zoe Siddharth & Band.

With its introduction in Delhi in 2017, The Gin Explorers Club has become India’s Biggest Gin Festival that follows the philosophy, “Make India fall in love with Gin”. It provides an immersive experience as they bring multiple Gin brands, eateries, music, and more under a single roof.

Talking about the gin market, Mr Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer Radico Khaitan Limited, said, “Humongous participation in The Gin Explorers Club by the spirits’ lovers across the country – in the previous editions and now in Mumbai – is the testimony of how this internationally favoured spirit has created a mark for itself in the Indian market over the years. “Our partnership with this event has showcased our international quality offerings using truly Indian ingredients,” Sinha concluded.

Radico Khaitan Limited’s Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is named after the city of Jaisalmer, which is primarily known for the Jaisalmer Fort. The premium taste of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin comes from the ancient Indian knowledge of herbs. Seven of the 11 botanicals used in the distillation have been sourced from all four corners of India. Sweet orange peel from Central India, Cubeb Berries and Lemon Grass from Southern India, Darjeeling Green Tea leaves from Eastern India, Lemon Peel from Western India, the Coriander, and Vetiver from the fields around Jaisalmer. Angelica roots, liquorice, and caraway seeds are among the other botanicals used in the gin, giving it a spicy, slightly anise-tinged flavour.

Curated by Food Talk India, this fest showcases a unique Gin experience. The next edition will be held in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the 4th and 5th of February, 2023.