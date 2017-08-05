Jaitley announces a new ETF by the Name “BHARAT 22”
Union Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley announced here today a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) by the name BHARAT 22. Bharat 22 consists of 22 stocks of CPSE’s, PSB’s & strategic holding of SUUTI (list as in Annexure). Compared to energy heavy CPSE ETF, Bharat 22 is a well Diversified portfolio with 6 sectors (Basic Materials, Energy, Finance, FMCG, Industrials & Utilities). The Bharat 22 Index will be rebalanced annually. ICICI Prudential AMC will be the ETF Manager and Asia Index Private Limited (JV BSE and S& P Global) will be the Index Provider.
In the Budget Speech of 2017-18, the Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley had promised to use ETF as a vehicle for further disinvestment of shares. The target for CPSE’s disinvestment in 2017-18 was set at Rs 72,500 crore. During the current Financial Year 2017-18, the Government has realised approx Rs 9,300 crore through nine disinvestment transactions so far.
Globally ETF Assets have grown significantly. Globally today there is 4 trillion dollar worth Assets Under Management (AUM). These are expected to touch $7 trillion by 2021. Large Investors (Sovereign/Pension Funds) prefer investing in ETFs due to the benefits of ETF being Low cost & Less risky; being Highly Liquid assets; Transparent Investment and that these can be traded at Real Time Market Price
Highlights of Growth of ETF market in India include:
- Flexibility in Investment guidelines of PF to invest in equity/ETF
- ETF Assets Under Management (AUM) has grown ~5 times in last 3 years
|Month
|AUM (Rs. in crore)
|Jun-17
|53,917
|Mar-17
|50,215
|Mar-16
|20,698
|Mar-15
|12,838
|Mar-14
|11,403
- ETF has been a preferred instrument for investment by PF’s following flexibility given to them by govt. for their investments.
- Government raised Rs.8500 crore by divesting through CPSE ETF in FY’16-17.
1: Bharat 22 Index – Index constituents
|Sr. No.
|Company Name
|Basic Industry
|Weight (%)
|1
|National Aluminium Co Ltd
|Basic Materials
|4.4
|Total – Basic Materials (%)
|4.4
|2
|Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd
|Energy
|5.3
|3
|Indian Oil Corp Ltd
|Energy
|4.4
|4
|Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd
|Energy
|4.4
|5
|Coal India Ltd
|Energy
|3.3
|Total – Energy (%)
|17.5
|6
|State Bank of India
|Finance
|8.6
|7
|Axis Bank Ltd
|Finance
|7.7
|8
|Bank of Baroda
|Finance
|1.4
|9
|Rural Electrification Corp Ltd
|Finance
|1.3
|10
|Power Finance Corp Ltd
|Finance
|1.0
|11
|Indian Bank
|Finance
|0.2
|Total – Finance (%)
|20.3
|12
|ITC Ltd
|FMCG
|15.2
|Total – FMCG (%)
|15.2
|13
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|Industrials
|17.1
|14
|Bharat Electronics Ltd
|Industrials
|3.3
|15
|Engineers India Ltd
|Industrials
|1.5
|16
|NBCC (India) Ltd
|Industrials
|0.6
|Total – Industrials (%)
|22.6
|17
|Power Grid Corp of India Ltd
|Utilities
|7.9
|18
|NTPC Ltd
|Utilities
|6.7
|19
|Gail India Ltd
|Utilities
|3.7
|20
|NHPC Ltd
|Utilities
|1.2
|21
|NLC India Ltd
|Utilities
|0.3
|22
|SJVN Ltd
|Utilities
|0.2
|Total – Utilities (%)
|20.0
Annexure 2: Reform initiatives and benefiting component sectors
|Sr. No.
|Government Reforms/ Initiatives
|Sectors that may benefit
|1
|Financial sector reforms:
• Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016
• Monetary Policy Committee
• Expansion of Banking sector
• Digital and Cashless Economy
• Listing of Insurance Companies
|• Finance
|2
|Taxation reforms:
• Goods and Services Tax (GST) – Single Indirect tax structure aimed at eliminating cascading effect of indirect taxes.
|• Basic Materials
• Energy
• Finance
• FMCG
• Industrials
• Utilities
|3
|Infrastructure reforms:
• Improvement in quality of infrastructure
• Speeding up clearance of stalled infrastructure projects
|• Basic Materials
• Industrials
|4
|Liberalisation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India:
Progressive liberalisation to permit FDI in most sectors under the automatic route.
|• Finance
• Industrials
|5
|Manufacturing in India:
• Expanding Manufacturing facilities in India
• International Skill Development Centre for domestic workers.
|• Basic Materials
• FMCG
• Industrials
|6
|Oil & Gas Sector Reforms
• Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG subsidies
• Introduction of Daily Fuel pricing.
|• Energy
• Utilities
|7
|Energy Sector Reforms
• Providing 24×7 quality, reliable and affordable power supply
• Revival package for electricity distribution companies of India (DISCOMs).
|• Energy
• Finance
• Utilities