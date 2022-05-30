Jamai Bhojan: Jamai Sashti Special Spread at Babu Culture

Kolkata, 28th May 2022: To all the son-in-laws out there, get pampered over the sumptuous spread this Jamai Sashti. Let’s make your celebration truly BONGTASTIC at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata Meets Calcutta in the City of Joy. In this Jamai Sashti coddle and challenge your son-in laws to everything that Babu Culture offers on their special menu. The price starts from 495+tax to 1299+tax.
To celebrate the occasion visit Babu Culture (7/2B, Dover lane, Opposite Dover lane Post office, Gariahat, Kolkata-700029) which is run by Mrs. Mridula Mazumder. Jamai Sashti’s occasion will be celebrated on 5th June 2022. With the assorted signature dishes and thalis, you can also have an eye on the special Jamai Bhojon menu.
|Veg Thali – 495+Tax
|Non Veg Thali 1 – 575+Tax
|Non Veg Thali 2 – 749+Tax
|Non Veg Thali 3 – 1099+Tax
|Jamai Soshthi Thali –
Let’s make the bond of mother-in-laws and son-in-laws stronger with a gastronomic journey at Babu Culture, Where Kolkata meets Calcutta!