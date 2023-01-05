James Feudo Receives 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award

Natick, MA, January 05, 2023 — James Feudo, Founder and President of JVF Solutions, received the 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award from the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce at their 127th Annual Meeting. The Chamber’s President & CEO Jim Giammarinaro praised Feudo’s accomplishments and contributions to the Chamber while Massachusetts State Senate President, Karen Spilka, presented the award.

Feudo accepted the award while crediting the rest of the JVF team for the agency’s success in 2022: Scott Humphries, Olivia Amaral, and Alec Rastad. He also thanked his family, the MetroWest Chamber leadership team, and members of the community for their support. Feudo ended his speech by inviting all members to continue to support the MetroWest Chamber by sponsoring and participating in events. JVF Solutions joined the MetroWest Chamber in February of 2022. Feudo was also an ambassador for the Chamber in 2003 & 2004.