Jammu & Kashmir’s Yuva Bharat Participant Gets Letter from PM Modi

It’s not everyday that you a get a letter from the Prime Minister. But then, not every Prime Minister is a people’s person like Narendra Modi. J&K based social worker, Nazakat Choudhary, who participated in the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat Yuva Sangam’ initiative of the PM is unlikely to forget both these experiences. The PM has responded to his letter lauding this initiative which gave him the opportunity to travel to Assam and experience it’s diversity and culture.
A brainchild of Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam’ Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi Ji to create a cultural connect between the various states of India.
It also aims to expose youth who embody not just immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation but also revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy. This initiative was launched in February this year and the first phase of Yuva Sangam had an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters, with the first batch visiting northeast India.
While appreciating that Nazakat enjoyed his trip to Assam, the PM expressed his hope that he would continue undertaking more such journeys in the future. In his letter PM Modi said, “The success of any important initiative is measured by its impact upon people. The greatest sense of satisfaction is experienced by a public servant when people write to convey that a particular event has transformed their life. This vigour and enthusiasm of young people like yourself, to explore different regions of our country and to keep yourself open to new experiences is truly commendable. Your journey from the land of Tawi to the land of Brahmaputra has clearly brought two regions of the nation closer.”
The letter added, “India is home to many cultures, cuisines, customs and lifestyles, where people belonging to different communities, practising different faiths, speaking different languages, observing different rituals not only coexist but also celebrate each other’s diverse way of life. It is this aspect of our nation that has drawn the world towards us.”
While expressing his desire to make the northeast region an economic powerhouse the PM added, “During the last few years, we have worked to ensure that our beautiful Northeastern region is ‘Na Dil Se Duur, Na Dilli Se Duur’. As a result, you may have observed that an unprecedented transformation is taking place across sectors. Be it culture or agriculture, commerce or connectivity, the region is becoming a growth engine of India.”
The letter also said, “The state of Assam is one of India’s most beautiful regions in terms of both nature and culture. Witnessing the multi-hued cultural splendour of Assam during the festival of Bihu, marvelling at the massive Brahmaputra river, learning about great personalities such as Veer Lachit Borphukan, Srimanta Sankaradeva, as well as. enjoying unique products like Muga silk, Tezpur litchi, Joha rice, Baka chaul and Kaji Nemu is truly an incredible experience. I have a particularly special liking for the Gamosa from Assam.