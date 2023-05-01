Jammu & Kashmir’s Yuva Bharat Participant Gets Letter from PM Modi

It’s not everyday that you a get a letter from the Prime Minister. But then, not every Prime Minister is a people’s person like Narendra Modi. J&K based social worker, Nazakat Choudhary, who participated in the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshta Bharat Yuva Sangam’ initiative of the PM is unlikely to forget both these experiences. The PM has responded to his letter lauding this initiative which gave him the opportunity to travel to Assam and experience it’s diversity and culture.

A brainchild of Ministry of Education, Yuva Sangam’ Youth Exchange program under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat aims to strengthen people-to-people connections, especially between youth of different states and introduce to them the culture and values of India. The idea of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized and structured by the Hon’ble Prime Minster Sh. Narendra Modi Ji to create a cultural connect between the various states of India.

It also aims to expose youth who embody not just immense talent, global knowledge, spirit of creativity and innovation but also revisit cultural values that reflect the country’s humane philosophy. This initiative was launched in February this year and the first phase of Yuva Sangam had an overwhelming participation of 1200 youngsters, with the first batch visiting northeast India.