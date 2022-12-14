Jana Small Finance Bank launches its new branch in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Bengaluru, 14th, December 2022: Jana Small Finance Bank, one of India’s largest small finance banks with inclusive banking at its core, opened its newest branch in Vijayanagar, Bengaluru on 14th December 2022. Jana Small Finance Bank is one of India’s largest small finance banks, with inclusive banking at its core. With this, the bank has taken an important step towards delivering its banking services to residents of Bengaluru. This branch will provide its customers with a wide array of banking services, including liability and gold lending services.

Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, of Jana Small Finance Bank, said “We are very happy and excited at the launch of our branch in our Home state Karnataka. At Jana SFB, our top priority is to serve customers across the nation with best-in-class Physical services, and new branch launch we are one step closer to our mission”.

Honorable Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development, Government of Karnataka, Mr. V. Somanna, graced the occasion along with Mr. Ajay Kanwal, MD and CEO of Jana Small Finance Bank, Ms. Chitra Talwar, Independent Director, Mr. Ravi Duvvuru, Senior Advisor, Mr. Shrinivas Murty, President & Head of Branch Banking and Marketing of Jana Small Finance Bank and other senior officials from the Bank, Mr. Sarit Razdan, state head of branch banking, Jana Small Finance Bank, Mr. Mahesh H M, Regional Head of liabilities, Jana Small Finance Bank, Mr. Satish Chidambar Kulkarni, Head of Individual Loans, Jana Small Finance Bank and Mr. Jennefer Jones, Zonal Head of Retail Finance Services, Jana Small Finance Bank.

With the opening of this Branch, Jana Small Finance Bank now has 736 bank branches across the country, including Branches, Banking Units, and Unbanked Rural Centers.

pic credit: Adfactors PR