JanaJal WOW (Water On Wheels) stands out as solution for urban water problems at India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Startup Conclave

New Delhi, 2022: JanaJal, a company working to make safe drinking water available, accessible, and affordable to the common man in a sustainable manner, participated in ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Startup Conclave’ and showcased its innovative solutions to mitigate problems related to water. The event was held at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. Hon’ble Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri launched the ‘India Water Pitch-Pilot-Scale Startup Challenge’ during the event. More than 50 startups presented their innovative solutions for solving urban water problems.

The Company presented its unique JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) that aims to mitigate the water woes being faced by women in remote areas. This last mile delivery solution eliminates the need for women to walk several kilometers every day to collect safe water for their households and families. It received tremendous appreciation from everyone present at the event. The company is renowned for installation and operation of hundreds of Water ATMs under its brand “JanaJal” across seven States in India.

A senior official of JanaJal said, “It is a unique opportunity for innovative organisations like JanaJal to showcase the most viable solution to the water problem. We availed this opportunity and presented our unique JanaJal WOW (Water on Wheels) that can help in solving the safe water accessibility problem across India. We are constantly innovating to upgrade our technology platform and services to mitigate every aspect of the water problems faced of the people of India. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Hon’ble Minister Shri Hardeep Singh Puri Ji and the Ministry Housing and Urban Affairs for envisioning this unique platform.”

The Ministry organised the event to harness the thriving startup ecosystem and encourage the solution providers to come up with various solutions to solve water problems in urban India. The conclave provided a unique platform to startups to present their innovation. It was a part of AMRUT 2.0 which was launched in October 2021. 100 startups will be selected after the assessment of their pitches and will be provided Rs 20 Lakh as funding support.

JanaJal is facilitating society with cutting edge technological solutions to deliver safe drinking water to communities by eliminating single-use plastic and building a shared water economy in a sustainable manner.