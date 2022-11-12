Japan Film & Music Festival returns to Mumbai amidst a Cultural Evening by Japan Foundation

Mumbai, 12th November: To commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the Japan Foundation launched the JAPAN FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL at PVR ICON, Infiniti Mall, Andheri, Versova with cultural program, and attractions like a Special Mini-Cosplay Performance by Kedar Pandit, Tejal Mulik, Kevin Christopher Rodricks, Surya Sreenivasan, and Sagarika on November 11th.

The Japan Film & Music Festival returns to Mumbai after a three-year hiatus; the creative show will travel around the country, highlighting attractive shows like the recorded concerts of RADWIMPS, a popular rock band of Japan from their world premiere of ‘FOREVER IN

THE DAZE TOUR 2021-2022’ along with ‘Your Name. Orchestra Concert’. The Japan Film & Music Festival will also showcase Makoto Shinkai’s animated movies including ‘Weathering With You, ‘Your Name.’, ‘The Garden of Words, ‘Children Who Chase Lost Voices, ‘5 Centimeters per Second’ and ‘The Place Promised in Our Early Days.

The opening ceremony marked the start of the film festival in Mumbai from November 11th to 13 th along with the venue partner, PVR Cinemas. The festival is slated to move around the country, Chennai from November 25-27 th and Bengaluru from December 9-11 th . The tickets have been available through PVR Cinemas from October 19 th onwards.

The cultural evening was attended by Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai and Mr. Thomas D’Souza, Senior Vice-President, Programming, PVR Cinemas, who also felicitated the Consul General of Japan. The festival in Mumbai is working with Spawake, Japan’s original cosmetic brand as the local partner for the entire film & music festival schedule.