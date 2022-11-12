Japan Film & Music Festival returns to Mumbai amidst a Cultural Evening by Japan Foundation

Mumbai, 12th November: To commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and India, the Japan Foundation launched the JAPAN FILM & MUSIC FESTIVAL at PVR ICON, Infiniti Mall, Andheri, Versova with cultural program, and attractions like a Special Mini-Cosplay Performance by Kedar Pandit, Tejal Mulik, Kevin Christopher Rodricks, Surya Sreenivasan, and Sagarika on November 11th.
The Japan Film & Music Festival returns to Mumbai after a three-year hiatus; the creative show will travel around the country, highlighting attractive shows like the recorded concerts of RADWIMPS, a popular rock band of Japan from their world premiere of ‘FOREVER IN
THE DAZE TOUR 2021-2022’ along with ‘Your Name. Orchestra Concert’. The Japan Film & Music Festival will also showcase Makoto Shinkai’s animated movies including ‘Weathering With You, ‘Your Name.’, ‘The Garden of Words, ‘Children Who Chase Lost Voices, ‘5 Centimeters per Second’ and ‘The Place Promised in Our Early Days.
The opening ceremony marked the start of the film festival in Mumbai from November 11th to 13 th along with the venue partner, PVR Cinemas. The festival is slated to move around the country, Chennai from November 25-27 th and Bengaluru from December 9-11 th . The tickets have been available through PVR Cinemas from October 19 th onwards.
The cultural evening was attended by Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai and Mr. Thomas D’Souza, Senior Vice-President, Programming, PVR Cinemas, who also felicitated the Consul General of Japan. The festival in Mumbai is working with Spawake, Japan’s original cosmetic brand as the local partner for the entire film & music festival schedule.
Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Fukahori Yasukata, Consul-General of Japan in Mumbai said “It’s indeed fitting that in the year in which we are observing the 70 th anniversary of India and Japan’s diplomatic relations, it’s culture again which is strengthening the bonds between the two great nations. Our two countries are natural partners with not only a shared history but also deep people-to-people exchanges as well as collaboration in the fields of economy and security.”
Director General of Japan Foundation New Delhi, Mr. Koji Sato, remarked “The Japan Film and Music Festival this year is part of the Japan Foundation’s continuing efforts in promoting cultural exchanges between Japan and India. The festival this year will showcase the best in entertainment that Japan has to offer, for Indian viewers. People can get a peep into Japanese culture through this musical and visual extravaganza which will also feature music from RADWIMPS- the rock band which has been repeatedly awarded for their exceptional soundtracks.”
Speaking on the occasion, Mr Thomas D’Souza Senior Vice-President, Programming, PVR Cinemas said, “It’s indeed our privilege to host the Japan film & music festival across the cities of India and PVR Cinemas is the perfect platform to view this curated selection of Japanese cinema, which has already earned world fame. We promise viewers a delightful PVR experience when they visit the premises. I encourage all to visit our website to check on the screening schedules and book their tickets.”