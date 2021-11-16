Jashn Event Management & Promoters Organized Literature-Carnival JELC -3

New Delhi, Nov 16, 2021: After more than a year of Pandemic with all the safety precautions and guidelines Jashn event management & Promoters organized their Literature-carnival JELC -3 at India International centre, New Delhi. The Inaugural ceremony was done in the presence of Dr Sandeep Marwah (Director Marwah Studios) & Mr Sushil Bharti (Director Broadcasting Marwah Studios & Publisher).Authors, writers, storytellers and poets gathered for this event.

Welcome address was given by Seema Saxena (MD Jashn Events). Shivani Sharma Singh (Mrs Asia Pacific) was invited as Guest of honour at the event. Team members from Careview India the hygiene partner of the event were also present at the event.

There were three book launches: ‘Metamorphosis’ by Kasturika Mishra, ‘From Mates to Soul Mates’ by Parull Diwaan & ‘Log Kya kahenge’ by Tushar Goel.

There was a digital story telling session and book discussion with Author Sabarna Roy and Sharmila Bhowmick, another book discussions was between Author Himanshu Rai & Pooja Agrawal, a discussion on different books by Author Ravi Valluri, Author Anshu Malika spoke on her book ‘The Flame in My Heart.

There was a session on books by Nupur Luthra with Lahar Bhatnagar, Saarika Singh released the book cover of her first book ‘Agastya’. The bestselling author Kevin Missal discussed book marketing strategies . Author Lagnajita’s book Googly, Impu, Chimpu was also displayed at the Carnival

The huge number of readers attended the event and enjoyed all the sessions.The chief guest and all other guests appreciated the efforts for Literature by Jashn events. Closing was done with the Felicitation ceremony of all the guests, Participants and the team Jashn. The JELC-3 witnessed the overwhelming response by the participants and readers.