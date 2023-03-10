Jassper Forays into Vessel Agency Business with Steamer Agency License from Indian Government

March 10, 2023 || Bangalore, India:Jassper Shipping, a leading shipbroking provider, announced, that it has been granted Steamer Agency License from the Government of India for its vessel agency business. The licence grants Jassper to be on multiple strategic ports, and offer the entire suite of services from vessel’s pre-arrival, to in-port services, and post-departure services.

The Steamer Agency licence from Government of India will enable Jassper to offer its services across over 14 ports, namely, Haldia, Kolkata, Paradip, Dhamra, Vizag, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Ennore, Kattupalli, Chennai, Tuticorin, Diamond Harbour, Sagar Anchorage, and Port of Budge Budge.

According to Pushpank Kaushik, CEO of Jassper Shipping, “We have been in the shipbroking business for almost 3 decades; that focuses on all three types of requirements, i.e., Bulk, Breakbulk and Projects. With the steamer agency licence, we are uniquely qualified to cater the entire chain of vessel management, from Pre-entry to post-departure vessel services.”

Jassper Shipping, after years of shipbroking experience, will now also offer protecting agency services, Husbandry services, P&I, H&M services, Container Liner Agency, Ro-Ro Agency services, etc., in addition to Bulk, Breakbulk, and project handling/clearance services.