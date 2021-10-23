Jayesh Ranjan inaugurates 15th Store, a flagship store of Urban Supermart the chain of Supermarkets

Hyderabad– Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT E & C, Govt of Telangana inaugurated 15th Store, a flagship store of Urban Supermart, the chain of Supermarkets in the city at Filmnagar on Saturday morning.

Speaking on the occasion immediately after the inauguration, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan said Retail is one of the thrust areas of the Telangana government. And accordingly, it is accommodated in the Industrial Policy of the state, which aims at providing sustainable industrial development and to create gainful employment opportunities in the state of Telangana. Along with major retail outlets like IKEA and Walmart stores, the state also has home grown brands like Urban Supermart, which opened 15 outlets within a span of one year is very much appreciated, he said. “I gathered from the management of the Urban Supermart that they source farm fresh vegetable and fruits from farmers in Mulugu of Warangal. And it works on a 12 hours farm to store model. I am happy to note that they are already providing employment to 300 people and now they are on expansion”, Mr. Ranjan added

Mr Arun Kumar, Director of Urban Foodmart India Pvt Ltd, the man behind the chain along with his team said, it aims to set up 80 stores by the end of 2024, by which time they would have two lakh square foot floor space and likely to provide employment to 1400 people. The company will pump in Rs 80crore on this expansion plan, he revealed.

Each store houses nearly 10,000 SKUs. It provides free delivery to 4km air radius, on land it will be 6 to 7 km. It houses over 100 varieties of dry fruits. Soon they are also planning to have millets festival as they are accorded a lot of importance due to nutritional value. The mart will focus more on sustainable products as we go along informed Mr. Arun.

Urban Supermart is a retail arm of Urban Foodmart India Private Limited. The company has ventured into the food & grocery retail sector (chain of supermarkets) in November 2020 as an organised retailer in the market. The company has its operations in two formats – High-Street Stores and Convenience-Neighbourhood stores or Express. It started with 6 stores last November and now 15th within a year. the company aims to cater to all the food and non-food necessities required by households daily. It aims to have 80 stores by 2024 and then forays into tier-II cities like Warangal, Nallagandla, Khammam, Hanamkonda. Then we will foray into the neighbouring state of A.P. starting with cities like Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati with the similar concept of high-Street and convenience stores informed Mr. Arun Kumar.

It also aims to deliver a first-in-class experience to the customers through an online platform with the help of a virtual supermarket, wherein the customers will get the experience of buying from the physical store right at their fingertips with the help of their Smart Phones or PC, informed Arun.

It is already serving 1.25 lakh customers every month. It introduced Industry’s first free home delivery, serving 300 Families every day. It is employing 300 people both by direct and indirect employment. It is associated with 1500 farmers. It works on a 12 hours farm to store model. The exclusive USP of this chain is the quality, variety and price across 1000 Supermarket Stores existing in the city

The Indian retail market, according to Arun is estimated to be US $ 600 billion i.e INR 44,91,600 crores. It is considered to be one of the top-five retail markets in the world by economic value. India is one of the fastest-growing retail markets in the world.