Jayesh Ranjan to inaugurate the 2nd Edition of Virtual Indo Data Week featuring the world of Data and Artificial Intelligence experts working for Sustainable Development from all over the world on a single platform

The 2nd Edition of Indo Data Week for Sustainable Development Goals will be held virtually from 16th November and will conclude on 22nd November

The virtual conference is coordinated globally from India, Hyderabad. The maiden conference held last year at Hyderabad at Hyatt Gachibowli was a huge success. The second edition is planned because of the encouragement it received last year.

It is organised once a year. Since the first meet last year, over 300 young change-makers were engaged in solving some of the pressing global social issues using emerging technologies.

Disclosing this in a press note issued here in Hyderabad today, Ms. Parvathy Krishnan of DAV Data Solutions, the organiser, informed that as part of the weeklong programs a two-day International Conference will be held. It will be inaugurated by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Government of Telangana along with Ms. Rama Devi Lanka from Government of Telangana, Mr. Gerrit Jan from World Startup, The Netherlands, and Ms. Sruthi Kannan from CISCO Launchpad.

The conference will feature keynotes and panel discussions by delegates from governmental and public sector organisations such as World Bank, Pulse Lab Jakarta, Emerging Technologies Wing — Government of Telangana, National Health Authority — Government of India, startups and innovation hubs, Impact Scientist, Knowledge Exchange Innovation Center Thailand, FluxGen Technologies, Iro Iro, and Khetee. There will also be speakers from research and academia such as Jheronimus Academy of Data Science, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. The industry will also be well-represented with speakers from Microsoft Research India, OMRON Asia Pacific, Burnmark, APAC Prysm Group, and Enexis Groep.

It will be organised in partnership with many Indian and International organisations such as World Startup, CISCO Launchpad, Climate Collective, Government of Telangana, Space4Good, Fractal, Cittamap, and Ambee along with more than 20 outreach partners such as COIGN, Jheronimus Academy of Data Science in The Netherlands, and Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad.

The conference will address the worldwide issues we face, including poverty, inequality, environmental change, sustainability, peace and justice and how data science and artificial intelligence can help in tackling these issues.

Indo Data Week will feature multiple hands-on workshops, masterclasses on Data Science and Entrepreneurial topics hosted by global experts from India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Netherlands, United States and Costa Rica.

According to Ms. Parvathy, the week-long event brings together visionaries, practitioners, young innovators, decision-makers and researchers working at the confluence of Data Science, AI and Sustainability with a goal to create sustained partnerships for the global goals of sustainability.

IDW will conclude with a 3-day Hackathon for Good where teams from around the world will develop innovative solutions for Climate-Resilient Food Security in India. Access to multiple data pipelines and mentorship will be provided to the participants and the winning team will take home a cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000.