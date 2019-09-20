Jaypee Residency Manor awarded with Himalayan Tourism Samman 2019 for Sustainability

Mussorie: Jaypee Residency Manor was recently felicitated with an honor of Sustainable Hit Saaman award in the category of water conservation presented by PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaborations with UNDB & UTDB.

PHD Himalayan Tourism Samman is aimed at galvanizing the tourism industry in the Himalyan states. The aim of the awards is to identify, analyze and reward the organizations who are profuse enough to understand their responsibility towards environment and are promoting Sustainable & Responsible tourism in the Himalayan region of global ecological importance.

“We have consciously invested our time and effort in improving sustainable growth to maintain the ecological balance. We feel incredibly great about our smallest contribution which is worth bringing a positive change in the environment.”

Also, the accreditation received from the government has highly motivated us and made us more perceptive about our actions; we are planning to get some more simplified solutions which could be more helpful in balancing the environmental needs and add value to the tourism and local communities both.”