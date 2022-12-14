Jaypore, ABFRL’s Leading Artisanal Lifestyle brand, unveils its Winter Wedding Collection

New Delhi, December 14, 2022: JAYPORE, India’s leading artisanal lifestyle brand from ABFRL, unveiled its Winter Wedding Collection at a star-studded event at its Turner Road, Bandra store. Noted playback singer Khushboo Grewal hosted the evening for a select audience that included eminent personalities like Simple Kaur, Dimple Jangda, Dhrriti Saharan, Shilpa Saklani, Akriti Ahuja, Shrima Rai, Himani Singh, and Shweta Bhardwaj, among others. The celebrity guests were dressed in regal apparel and aesthetic fashion accessories created exclusively for the event.

With its signature heavy embellishments, stunning embroidery, and rich Indian colors, JAYPORE’s Winter Wedding collection promotes Indian crafts and is an enticing addition to one’s closet and home. Each element perfectly complements the festive and celebratory mood, from the grandiose collections of Padmini, Zar, Amirah, and more in women’s apparel to craft-inspired home décor collections of Amithi, Kaavia, and Ganjifa.

Besides unveiling the wedding collection, stylist Mandeep Kaur gave the guests beautiful makeovers in ornate pieces from the new collection.

Highlights of the collection:

Amirah– Winter-special kurtas in regal shades of maroon, navy and black, with the beautiful drape and sheen of lush, tufted Velvet, each piece is enriched with Mughal motifs and hand-embroidered Marodi and Zari details for jewel-like opulence. The intricate hand-embroidered Marodi embroidery on Silk Velvet is the design’s focal point.

Zar– The gilded grandeur of golden Zari work inspired this handcrafted collection of traditional festive silhouettes in diaphanous tissue Chanderi. The fine detail is enhanced by beautiful hand embroidery in the Cut-dana technique. The collection features a one-of-a-kind hand-cut dana embroidery on tissue fabric.

Padmini– This festive collection sings tunes of magnificence in vibrant Indian hues, inspired by the Rani Padmini’s regal Rajputi ‘Poshaks’ of the ancient Mewar region. Each embroidered piece combines traditional and contemporary techniques, with Gota Patti couched on the fabric using the origami folding technique.

The spirit of the season is captured in dazzling ceramics for festive gatherings and Ganjifa-print cutlery that make for memorable gifts. The range also includes delicate porcelain tables and serveware adorned with Mughal-inspired motifs that evoke regal celebration and cheer.

Rashmi Shukla – Business Head – JAYPORE, Aditya Birla Fashion, and Retail Limited said, “This wedding season, Jaypore is excited to present our new winter wedding collection. Highlighting a diverse and extensive range of regal attires and accessories for men and women. Elegantly embellished in rich hues, with a wide range of options to choose from. These have been specially curated for the festivities along with an artisan craft-inspired homeware collection, making it the perfect gifting option this celebratory season.”

