Jayshri Gayatri Foods Expands Milk Magic Products Portfolio

June 24, 2021: Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF), one of the leading dairy product manufacturers in the Central India, continues to invest in latest technology of global standards to expand its product portfolio under both dairy and non-dairy products. Motivated by the increasing demand of Milk Magic dairy products portfolio, JGF is soon launching five variants each of Milk Pouches and Flavoured Milk, as well as Dairy Whitener. Additionally, JGF had recently introduced Milk Magic Rasmalai in two flavours – Classic and Kesar, and is soon introducing two more flavours of Rasmalai namely – Mango and Chocolate. Additionally, JGF is also planning to launch a range of ‘Ready-to-Eat’ variety of packaged food products.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) is internationally known for producing hygienic and high-quality dairy products that are rich in taste, aroma & nutritive value. The entire range of Milk Magic products is available at the brand’s exclusive outlet in Bhopal at Arera Colony and on Foodondoor app for home delivery. The brand will be soon seen on shelves of large format grocery retail stores such Reliance Fresh and DMart, among others.

Mr. Kishan Modi, Managing Director, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGFP), expressed, “For over seven years, we have been producing hygienic and superior quality dairy products that meet the high standard requirements of the overseas markets. Being a dairy technologist myself, I take keen interest in innovating new products and upgrading the manufacturing facility to match world standards. Last year we have successfully launched our international high quality dairy products range under the brand Milk Magic in the Indian domestic market, which is growing leaps and bounds with the increased household demand for packaged food products.”

Committed to manufacturing world class food products, Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) continuously upgrades technology to innovate and enhance facilities as well as standards. The manufacturing facilities follow stringent processes to ensure that quality of product is maintained to match global standards. They follow a thorough food safety management system and adhere to all statutory and legal compliances. Quality checks are done as routine at the time of receiving raw material, during process of manufacturing and of finished goods before dispatch. The supply chain is constantly upgraded and updated with communication regarding food safety to ensure the last mile of customer connect doesn’t faulter any guidelines.

The company has received all important certifications mandatory for domestic and global markets. Some of these certifications include ‘Food Safety Management System Standard of ISO 22000: 2018’, ‘Quality Management System Standard of ISO 9001: 2008’, Export Inspection Council of Indian Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. Of India, Certificate of Approval of Quality for Export of Milk Products, HALAL Certification and Kosher Certification.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) also has rigorous entry and exit processes for the factory workers to ensure that high standards of hygiene is maintained at all times. Upon entry the factory workers have to go through a mandatory process of changing into fresh and clean factory uniforms that are provided and maintained by the company. This is followed by an automated process that mandates cleaning of hands and other safety processes to gain access to the work floors.

Jayshri Gayatri Food Products (JGF) wide product basket under the dairy products brand Milk Magic, which includes the fresh and frozen varieties of Paneer, which is one of their most popular product offerings, Butter – salted & unsalted varieties, Pure Ghee variety, assortment of Cheese, Khoya, and Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla and Rasmalai.

The growing demand for different dairy products in India is expected to provide an opportunity to expand a range of value-added products. The company continues to focus on modern processing techniques, building a modern supply chain, and marketing infrastructure for delivering high quality requirements.