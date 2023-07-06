Jazbaa 2.0: A Festival of Youth Empowerment through skilling and education to be held in Jaipur

Announcement to hosting Jazba 2.0, the youth empowerment festival in Jaipur has been made by IIEC with Linux Word. Jazbaa is an initiative that will provide free education in engineering and technology to youth from less privileged backgrounds. This will give them the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to pursue successful engineering careers. This is without worrying about costs or other financial barriers. The announcement was made by Vimal Daga, ace Technology Guru and Founder, of M( IIEC ) Indian Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Preeti Daga, Entrepreneur, Lifestyle and Education Coach.

IIEC works towards bridging the gap between education and the workplace, Informed Preeti Daga. These students will receive the necessary experience and confidence to leverage their knowledge and potential, by developing technology, apps and products that solve crucial problems in society.

Informing about Jazbaa Preeti Daga informed, “For being part of Jazbaa youth can connect with us through our website and social media pages and join free of cost thereafter, informed Preeti Daga. Jazbaa 2.0 will give youth a platform to express themselves through forums, online communities, and virtual events. They can also take part in mentorship programs and access resources that will help them build their professional network and skill set”.

So far 5 lakh students have been trained by IIEC and taken up free technical education. Furthermore, the Jazba platform helps to connect these students to potential employers and investors who want to fund and nurture young talent.

During Jazbaa we organize summer workshops where students are taught all the latest technologies in 45 days free of cost. Students study for 8 hours daily and during the time we do brain storming, team building activities, practical labs are involved and we teach all the latest technologies to the students. Jazba is doing commendable work towards achieving its vision of “Making India Future Ready” by empowering youth to solve various challenges, develop self-employment. The organization aims to help students start startups by shaping their creations.

During their last time with Jazbaa 2.0 students launched various innovative projects for various social welfare projects such as creating technology to detect diseases in plants and choosing the right amount of pesticides. Those projects were pitched before industry experts and also got investors and sponsors which was very encouraging for the youth. We are moving forward with our resolution of “Future Ready India” and more and more students from Rajasthan and all over India are taking advantage of this online and offline initiative.