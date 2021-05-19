JBM Auto’s Q4 FY21Net Profit increases by 103.65%

New Delhi: JBM Auto Limited, India’s leading automotive company (BSE: 532605 & NSE Code: JBMA), today announced its consolidated annual results for the year2020 -2021. The results have shown 103.65% increase in net profit to Rs.32.24 crore inQ4 FY21 as compared to Rs.15.83crore in Q4 FY20. Sales including other operating income stood at Rs 744.88 crore compared to Rs 475.21 crore in Q4 FY20, an increase of 56.75%. The company recorded a profit before tax of Rs 51.30 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs. 24.45 crore in the last financial yearin the corresponding year, an increase of 109.83%. EBIDTA increased by 50.61% at Rs88.37 crore compared to Rs.58.67crore in Q4 FY20. Earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 6.92, compared to Rs. 3.30 in Q4 FY20.

For FY20-21, the company reported 27.20 % downfall in its net profit to Rs. 50.37 crores compared to a net profit of Rs. 69.19 crores reported for the financial year 2019-20. Net Sales recorded Rs. 1,982.04 crores in FY 21 as compared to Rs 1,946.73 crores in the same period. The earnings per share (EPS) for FY21 stood at Rs. 10.42, compared to Rs. 14.63 in the previous financial year.

(Rs in cr)

Particulars YoY Year Ended Year Ended 31.03.21 31.03.20 31.03.21 31.03.20 Net Sales (including other operating income) 744.88 475.21 1,982.04 1,946.73 EBIDTA 88.37 58.67 216.08 245.60 Profit Before Tax (PBT) 51.30 24.45 78.05 107.65 Profit After Tax (PAT) 32.24 15.83 50.37 69.19 Earnings Per Share 6.92 3.30 10.42 14.63



Highlight of the Quarter:

1. Mr. Nishant Arya has been appointed as the Vice Chairman and MD of JBM Auto for a period of three years with effect from 18 May 2021.

2. The Company has achieved the highest sales in this quarter since its incorporation.

3. The Company has acquired interest in VT Emobility Private Limited (VTE) . Earlier it is our Associate Company with stake of 26%, after this acquisition the company hold 62% stake in VTE. This will increase the bottom line of the company and will integrate the OEM business.

4. Operations of buses delivered to run under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has started in Q4 FY21.

5. Strong order booked in the OEM Division.