JBM Group organizes its 7th Blood Donation Camp as per the MoU signed with Indian Red Cross Society

Haridwar, 22nd November 2021: JBM Group organized its 7th blood donation camp at its plant in Haridwar wherein 200 units of blood have been donated. Local administration members graced the donation camp with their presence including Mr. Adesh Chauhan, MLA, Mr. Puran Singh Rana, SDM, and Ms. Rekha Yadav, ASP. The company had signed an MoU with the Indian Red Cross Society in August and has pledged to conduct 25 blood donation camps across its plants pan India this year. The camp was the 7th in this year-long initiative, JBM having already donated over 1000 units by way of the first 6 camps.

JBM Group’s CSR arm, Neel Foundation, has committed to donate over 3500 units of blood this year to support and help Thalassaemic children. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from JBM Group’s employees, their families and friends, who came forward to contribute to this noble cause. Each donor went through detailed medical screening and blood investigations like testing for Haemoglobin, blood group, weight measurement, etc. before blood donation. The camp successfully created awareness about blood donation, its need and social responsibility among different stakeholders of the society.

Thalassemia is a serious inherited blood disorder. A child suffering from such a disease requires one unit of blood every two weeks. Survival of a Thalassemia depends upon repeated life-long blood transfusions and iron chelation. As red blood cell transfusion is the most common treatment, the blood banks play a pivotal role in this. Employees of JBM Group and their families have vowed to participate in these camps and donate blood to support the cause and help these children.

As an essential part of the JBM Group’s value ecosystem, the organisation looks forward to maintaining the highest standards towards enhancing the health and safety of its employees and communities as well as preserving and protecting the environment. The group executes a large gamut of activities through its corporate social responsibility arm – Neel Foundation. The organization believes in enriching the quality of life of the community and prevails to preserve its ecological balance as well as its cultural heritage.