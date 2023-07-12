JCBL Group holds ‘The Ark Summit’ in Gurugram – Unveils latest car accessories

Gurugram, July 12, 2023: JCBL, known for its quality car accessories created with a high degree of innovation, has unveiled a wide range of car accessories during ‘The Ark Summit’ held here at The Plazzio Hotel. The display left car aficionados in awe. It is to be noted that the range presented is quite unique and the accessories are meant for all car makes.

“JCBL came into existence with a vision to create products by ushering a new wave of evolution and innovation. Today, JCBL is one of the leading and prominent manufacturers in the world of customized mobility solutions. After establishing a strong presence in the B2B market, we are now here to establish our strong presence in the B2C market. Moreover, we are also working with various acclaimed private and international brands to strengthen our presence,” said Aman Rastogi, Business Head, JCBL Group while interacting with the media at ‘The Ark Summit‘.

‘The Ark Summit‘ also witnessed the launch of various new products including Android AI boxes, car and mobile accessories, vacuum cleaners, roadside assistance kits, cleaning and protection products, including dashcams, infotainment gadgets, etc.

Talking about the USP of the new range of products, Rastogi said: “These are in the range of Rs 1000 to Rs 100,000. Customers are bound to get a new feel of a drive as these products are aimed at adding value to one’s driving experience.”

Sharing the details of JCBL’s new app ‘Glono’ Rastogi said, “With an aim to shift this industry from unorganized to organized sector, we are soon launching our new app ‘Glono’. Aimed to be unveiled this Independence Day ‘Glono’ will simply change the way retailers order products. With ‘Glono’ they can discard the traditional and typical approach and can directly order products on their fingertips. The app will also offer an easy payment process for the buyers.”

Notably, apart from the JCBL’s websites its products are available on Amazon, Flipkart, JIO Mart, Moglix and Industry Buying, etc.

When asked about the concept of AI boxes, Aman said: “They make any infotainment screen Android compatible and Apple car play compatible.” Talking about roadside assistance products, he said these include tyre inflators, pressure washing systems, hydraulic jacks, and so on.