JCI India Zone XII is hosting a two day JCI Entrepreneurship Summit 2018(JES) and Mega Trade Fair 2018 (MTF), was launched today at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, Secunderabad, to raise fund for the charity work they are undertaking. Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I&C and IT, Telangana, inaugurated this two day event, the biggest project being undertaken this year by JCI in this Zone. Mr AK Goel, IAS Retd; Jc Varshah Pagadala, Zone President, JCI INDIA ZONE XII; Jc Geetesh Kate, Zone Director; Jc Sandeep Jain, Zone Officer; Jc Vikram Cirigiri, Zone Officer; Jc Renu Agarwal, and Jc Sanchit Kharbanda, were also present on the occassion.

On this occasion Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary I&C and IT, Telangana, said “This is a great platform for entrepreneurs to exchange the ideas and business”.

JCI Entrepreneurship Summit serves as an apt platform for emerging entrepreneurs, traders and investors from across India, to interact, network, explore business opportunities and collaborate. The Business Seminar as part of JES will addressed by eminent speakers like Mr Ajit Ragnekar, Ex Dean ISB; Mr Shubomoy Ray, CEO, Finnacle Capital Advisor;Mr Rajiv Mohan, VP – Commodities, ITC Agro; Mr Y. Kiron Kumar, CEO & MD, Suchir India and others. Over 600 delegates are expected to attend JES to hear the speakers on excelling in entrepreneurship. The Mega Trade Fair will host over 100 MSMEs from electronics, garments, jewelry, real estate, travel and other businesses, showcasing their products and services. A footfall of around 2000 is expected over the two days. It will also have exclusive entertainment zone for kids, a Kids Court and Food Court to satiate the taste buds of the visitors.

The fair being organised for the first time in Hyderabad, will be open from 10.00 am to 8.00 pm on both the days and the entry is free and open to general public. The proceeds from the event will be deployed in the various charity and social enhancement initiatives being undertaken by JCI like water harvesting pits; construction of toilets and sanitary pad disposal machines in girls schools, RO water facilitation plants etc.