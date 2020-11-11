JCRT – JCI women’s wing, brings cheer on the festive eve, amongst Rasoolpura slum dwellers!

The women’s wing of JCI Hyderabad Deccan, reached out to the slum dwellers of Asia’s 2nd largest slum at Rasoolpura, by distributing new clothes to the residents. The JCRT team was led by Jcrt Vibha Barmecha, Chairperson designate for the year 2021; Jcrt Vishakha Agarwal, Secretary-designate; Jcrt Sonal Gupta, Treasurer Designate and the entire team, under JCI community service banner परwah, with the theme ‘we care for people and planet.’

In this season of celebrations, we wanted festive cheer to pervade even those belonging to the less privileged sections. Rasoolpura residents endured the enormous loss of property and personal belonging, besides extreme trauma, brought upon them by the recent inundation and floods. Our initiative was a small token to mitigate their loss and raise the otherwise gloomy spirits, says Jcrt Vibha Barmecha.

The event was graced amongst other by Jc Sheela Manjunath, 2021 Zone President-Elect of Zone XII; Jc Jayant Shetty, Jc Prashant Agarwal, Jc Revanth Chalamala and Jc Vishweshwar Rao, ZVPs Elect; Jc Susheela Bokadia, Past President of JCI Hyderabad Deccan; Jcrt Komal Darak, Project advisor and the entire team; Jcrt Chanda Sharma and Jcrt Neetu Sethia, PCs; Jc Abhinay Barmecha, President-Elect of 2021 of JCI Hyderabad Deccan; Sen Amit Nahata, Jc CP Sethia, Jc Mahesh Rathi, Jc Vinay Nahata and Jc Kushal Gupta.

The entire initiative is a ten days long program and will include distribution among other slums across the twin cities. JCI thanks the numerous philanthropists who generously contributed to this noble cause. The general public who wish to contribute can contact on 9030903439.