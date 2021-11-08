JDavis Announces New Associates and Senior Associates

JDavis is a 100% employee-owned 95-person multi-disciplinary design firm providing architecture, planning, landscape architecture and interior design services. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with an office in Philadelphia, PA, JDavis has announced the promotion of 9 key individuals within the firm to the roles of Associate and Sr. Associate.
“Our employee-owners take great pride in having a positive impact on the places and communities we are fortunate enough to be charged with designing. Our success is attributed to the passion and innovation they bring each day,” said JDavis’ CEO, Neil T. Gray, AIA. “These promotions within our Leadership Program demonstrate our commitment to our team and will pave the way for bigger and better things as we continue to grow the firm and live up to the promise of our Mission: To Build Value, and Pass It On.”
New Associates:
Leslie Bloem – Project Architect
Sawako Bush – Sr. CAD Technician
Christopher Hall – Sr. Project Architect
Benjamin Scott – Sr. Project Architect
New Senior Associates:
Ben Aycock – Director of Marketing
Novel Hernandez – Sr. Project Architect
Shawn McAnally – Project Architect
Paula Pecore – Director of Human Resources
Kaitlyn Wrenn – Project Architect