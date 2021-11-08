JDavis Announces New Associates and Senior Associates

JDavis is a 100% employee-owned 95-person multi-disciplinary design firm providing architecture, planning, landscape architecture and interior design services. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, with an office in Philadelphia, PA, JDavis has announced the promotion of 9 key individuals within the firm to the roles of Associate and Sr. Associate.

“Our employee-owners take great pride in having a positive impact on the places and communities we are fortunate enough to be charged with designing. Our success is attributed to the passion and innovation they bring each day,” said JDavis’ CEO, Neil T. Gray, AIA. “These promotions within our Leadership Program demonstrate our commitment to our team and will pave the way for bigger and better things as we continue to grow the firm and live up to the promise of our Mission: To Build Value, and Pass It On.”

New Associates:

Leslie Bloem – Project Architect

Sawako Bush – Sr. CAD Technician

Christopher Hall – Sr. Project Architect

Benjamin Scott – Sr. Project Architect

New Senior Associates:

Ben Aycock – Director of Marketing

Novel Hernandez – Sr. Project Architect

Shawn McAnally – Project Architect

Paula Pecore – Director of Human Resources

Kaitlyn Wrenn – Project Architect