Jeep India Introduces Adventure Assured Program Bundles Assured Buyback, Maintenance and Repairs at 27%^ Lower Emi

Chennai, 17 July 2023: Jeep, the legendary American SUV brand supported by Jeep Financial Services (JFS) launched a unique bouquet of curated packages offering under its flagship program Jeep Adventure Assured: a collaborative initiative with ALD Automotive | Leaseplan, renowned experts in automotive leasing and fleet management. The program is designed to provide an unmatched ownership experience for Jeep enthusiasts at 27%^ lower EMI. The comprehensive ownership package includes Assured buyback, extended warranty, annual maintenance, roadside assistance, and insurance (1st year) on the Jeep Compass and the Jeep Meridian.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Aditya Jairaj, Head of Jeep India Operation and Deputy Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The Jeep Adventure Assured program is a testament to Jeep’s unwavering commitment to adventure at an attractive proposition. With ALD as our trusted partner, we are thrilled to offer customers exceptional benefits and peace of mind throughout their journey with Jeep. We are confident that Adventure Assured will exceed their expectations and solidify our position as a customer-centric brand and aiding the dream of owning an Authentic Jeep SUV more accessible.” Mr. Suvajit Karmakar, Country Managing Director India & Asia Sub-Regional Director of ALD Automotive | LeasePlan, shared his perspective, stating, “We are excited to collaborate with Jeep on the Adventure Assured program. Our expertise in mobility solutions will ensure we not only seize the opportunities in the Indian market but also delight our users with best-in-class services. With a key focus on customer centricity, we aim to provide a comprehensive ownership solution that combines the best of both worlds – exceptional SUVs from Jeep and seamless service experience from ALD Automotive | LeasePlan.”

The Adventure Assured program is available starting at an unbeatable monthly EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) of just INR 39,999/-. This affordable pricing structure enables customers to embrace their spirit of adventure at 27%^ lower monthly EMI.

Key features of the Adventure Assured program:

1. Assured Buyback: Jeep understands that adventure enthusiasts have the desire to explore new horizons and embrace new challenges. Tensed about future regulation changes? Uncertainty of upgrade plans? With the Adventure Assured program, customers can experience worry-free ownership, as ALD guarantees a buyback of up to 55% of the vehicle’s ex-showroom cost for 3-year & 4-year term and mileage of up to 20K Kms / year.

2. Extended Warranty: The Adventure Assured program ensures that customers are shielded from unexpected repair costs by providing an extended warranty. This feature demonstrates Jeep’s unwavering confidence in the quality and durability of their vehicles.

3. Annual Maintenance & Repairs: The Adventure Assured program offered with ALD covers annual maintenance, covering routine services and inspections, to ensure customers’ vehicles are always in top shape. What’s more, all repairs even outside the purview of the comprehensive warranty like tyres and battery are also covered.

4. Roadside Assistance: As part of Jeep’s commitment to customer safety and convenience, the Adventure Assured program offers 24×7 roadside assistance across the country. Whether it’s a flat tire, a dead battery, or any other unforeseen event, Jeep’s expert assistance will be just a phone call away.

5. Insurance: The Adventure Assured program offered with ALD provides comprehensive insurance coverage (1st year), safeguarding customers from the uncertainties of the road. Jeep owners can enjoy the freedom of exploration with confidence.

Jeep’s Adventure Assured program is set to revolutionize the way customers experience their journeys, offering unparalleled ownership benefits and unrivaled peace of mind. The program will be available at Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi & Ahmedabad at launch and will be subsequently expanded to other cities based on demand.

For more information about the Adventure Assured program and to book a test drive, please visit www.jeep.com or contact your nearest Jeep dealership.