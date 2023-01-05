Jennifer Mellon Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication

Rochester, NY, January 05, 2023 — Jennifer Mellon of Rochester, New York has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of insurance.

About Jennifer Mellon Jennifer Mellon is a district general agent/district manager for Colonial Voluntary Benefits Rochester in Rochester, New York. Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company offers a wide range of financial protection options, helping more than 3 million people in nearly 80,000 companies. In addition to their personal benefits counseling expertise, they are a pioneer of payroll deduction and innovators of enrollment technology. With over seven years of experience, Mellon is responsible for offering employees voluntary benefits, attracting, and retaining employees.

Prior to her position at Colonial Voluntary Benefits Rochester, Mellon was a sales associate at Liberty Mutual Insurance, was an associate at Blueprint Renewal LLC, served as a financial service professional at MassMutual New York State, and was an agent at Farmers Insurance. She was also a Mary Kay senior beauty consultant.

Mellon holds certifications as a life and/or accident/health insurance agent and a property & casualty insurance agent from the New York State Department of Financial Services. She also obtained her New York real estate license.

Jennifer belongs to the Rochester area’s American Association of University Women (AAUW). In addition, she has volunteered her time as a troop adult leader & cookie sales manager for the Girl Scouts of Western New York and for the National Mortgage Forgiveness Plan.

Born March 19, 1980, Jennifer received her B.F.A. in Interior Design at the Art Institute of Dallas in 2005.

In her spare time, Jennifer enjoys dancing, travel, reading, and spending time with family.

