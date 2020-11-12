Saint Petersburg, FL: Jennifer Thayer, top Realtor with Keller Williams Realty St. Petersburg, has been voted Tampa Bay’s Best Realtor in Creative Loafing’s 2020 “Best of the Bay” competition, a much-anticipated and highly competitive annual event, now in its 30th year.

“Congratulations are certainly in order for all 2020 ‘Best of the Bay’ winners,” says Creative Loafing Editor Ray Roa. “Your contributions to our community are immeasurable in so many ways.”

Thayer has been a leader in the real estate market for many years. From new construction and pre-market sales to the general residential market, she is currently ranked in the top 1% of Pinellas county agents and #1 single agent at Keller Williams St. Pete having sold over $40 million in marquee properties to date in 2020 and almost $80 million since the start of 2019.Thayer also holds the distinction of being in the top 100 (#92) of over 180,000 realtors in the state of Florida.

Keller Williams CEO, Rachel Sartain, commented: “We are thrilled for Jennifer! Her commitment to her clients never wavers and her energy and enthusiasm for the work is simply contagious.”

Thayer is a Florida native and graduated with honors from the University of Florida’s College of Design. She hails from a three-generation construction family; from construction through design and build, real estate has always been a part of her life. Her real estate career debuted as a new construction sales agent. In short order, Thayer established herself as one of the top agents in the pre-sales market with the DTSP Signature Place development and subsequently, with the successful development of ONE St. Petersburg.

“Thayer has always been ranked as a top realtor in Pinellas County. With a momentous career in luxury condo sales, it is an honor and privilege to be in business with such a professional in our industry,” says Keller Williams Operating Principal, Kevin Chadwick.

Thayer’s approach to her work and her clients sets her apart. Bringing creative market opportunities, practical solutions, shrewd negotiating skill, and unparalleled support to her clients, she has an impeccable reputation in the industry. Thayer also has an uncanny ability to read her clients and help them envision the perfect fit for their lifestyle. And Thayer has established herself as one of St. Pete’s best ambassadors, known by many as the “go to” source for dining recommendations, happenings around town, doctors, dentists, hairstylists and much more. “I am extremely honored and excited to have been named the Best Realtor in Tampa Bay for the 2020 ‘Best of the Bay’ awards,” says Thayer. “Words cannot express how appreciative and thankful I am to have had such extraordinary support from my customers and friends.”

Keller Williams Realty International has been a leader in the local realty market since its St. Petersburg launch in 2009 and sells more real estate than any other real estate brokerage St. Petersburg. Keller Williams Realty Inc. is an Austin, Texas-based, real estate franchise company with more than 159,000 real estate agents, operating in more than 800 market centers across the World. KW is the largest residential real estate company in the United States.