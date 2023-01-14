Jesse Lever: “Everything was done in a single take!”

MX Studios, the in-house content studio of MX Player, associated with Dubai Economy & Tourism, for an adventure-packed three episodic mini-series, ‘A Spin Around Dubai,’ featuring siblings Jamie and Jesse Lever. The mini-series released on MX Player is a hit with travel and adventure enthusiasts. The sibling duo, who took up the challenge for an unplanned trip, have now revealed the fulfilling experiences of the various activities that they explored in Dubai and gave them an adrenaline rush.

Talking about her shooting experience, Jamie said, “We have been to Dubai a few times before but were unaware of its diverse offerings. It is through MX Player’s mini-series ‘A Spin Around Dubai’ that we got to experience the unexplored side of the city. It was wonderful, and we were so happy that we, being a sibling duo, could do something like this. Or else, we see couples going on such trips together.”

She further added, “From experiencing the breathtaking sunrise in a hot air balloon to the edge walk on the 53rd floor of the Sky Views Observatory, it was certainly an unforgettable experience. The hot air balloon ride was something unique to experience, and even the locals weren’t aware that it was astonishing. While I was a little nervous about the city sightseeing from the heights, the safety measures were in place, and it was a thrilling experience.”

Jesse added, “Bohot maza aaya! It has been a crazy trip as we indulged in fun-filled never-before-done activities. Be it swinging and dancing from the 53rd floor to steering the wheel for car racing, it has been an exhilarating journey. We also ate some scrumptious food with a Michelin Star Chef, enjoyed adventure rides at the motion park, chilled at the La Mer Beach of Dubai, and witnessed the almost always-busy ‘museum of the future.’ Unlike other projects, everything was done in a single take; whatever viewers see is our natural experience. It was a wonderful and mazedaar experience.”

A Spin Around Dubai explores a unique journey to Dubai filled with twists and turns by the comedy duo with no itinerary and just a spinning wheel in hand that decides their fate in the new city. The series is now streaming on MX Player.