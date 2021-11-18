Jet Freight announces H1 results of FY 21-22

India: Jet Freight announced its un-audited financial results for the Half Year ended 30th September 2021.

The standalone revenue stood at INR 220 CR in H1 FY21-22. PBT stood at INR 3 CR in H1 FY21-22. PAT stood at Rs 2 CR in H1 FY21-22. The business has grown by 44% during reported period. With the help of cost optimisation measures & operational efficiency, company could increase PBT by 26% during the same period.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Mr. Richard Francis Theknath, Chairman and Managing Director at Jet Freight said, “Due to pandemic everyone had a hit on businesses, during that crucial scenario our team had recorded 7581 MT freight between April – Sept20, and we are blissful to see 11455 MT for just Air Freight Business for current Half Year, showing growth of 51% ”

About Jet Freight:

Established in 1986 with a vision to be the front-runner in the logistic industry, Jet Freight is one of the leading freight forwarders today, offering complete logistics solutions. They offer a wide variety of services to clients, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily with all the leading global airlines. They specialize in perishable, time-sensitive and general cargo, and are also a known name in the market for customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo and ODC consignments. They have a strong presence in key cities in India and cater to over 200 countries in the world.

